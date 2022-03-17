Dhanush Congratulates Ex-Wife Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth On Release Of Her Music Video

Actor Rajinikanth’s daughter, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth's song ‘Payani’ was released on Thursday (March 17). Actor Dhanush, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth's ex-husband, congratulated her on Twitter, calling her a "friend." Dhanush's tweet drew a response from Aishwarya Rajinikanth. The couple announced their divorce on social media earlier this year.

Dhanush tweeted a video of the song and wrote, “Congrats my friend @ash_r_dhanush on your music video #payani. God Bless.”

Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth, who is also a film director and playback singer, responded to the former’s tweet with, “Thank you Dhanush….Godspeed.”

The filmmaker has directed the multilingual song ‘Payani’. The song has been released in four languages--Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi as Payani, Sanchari, Yatrakkaran, and Musafir respectively.

Singer Anirudh Ravichander sang the song in Tamil, Ranjith Govind in Malayalam, Sagar in Telugu, and Ankit Tiwari in Hindi.

Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth tied the knot in 2004. Yatra and Linga, their two sons, were born in 2006 and 2010, respectively. The former couple announced their separation on their respective social media accounts in January 2022.