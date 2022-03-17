Friday, Mar 18, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Dhanush Congratulates Ex-Wife Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth On Release Of Her Music Video

Dhanush congratulated his ex-wife Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth on her new song on Twitter on Thursday (March 17). In January, the couple announced their divorce.

Dhanush Congratulates Ex-Wife Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth On Release Of Her Music Video
Dhanush Congratulates Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth Wikipedia

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 17 Mar 2022 11:38 pm

Actor Rajinikanth’s daughter, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth's song ‘Payani’ was released on Thursday (March 17). Actor Dhanush, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth's ex-husband, congratulated her on Twitter, calling her a "friend." Dhanush's tweet drew a response from Aishwarya Rajinikanth. The couple announced their divorce on social media earlier this year.

Dhanush tweeted a video of the song and wrote, “Congrats my friend @ash_r_dhanush on your music video #payani. God Bless.”

Related stories

Dhanush Makes First Public Appearance Since Divorce Announcement; Poses With Son Yathra

Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth On Separation With Dhanush: We Need To Deal With Whatever Comes Our Way

Rajinikanth Wants Daughter Aishwaryaa And Dhanush To Reconcile

Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth, who is also a film director and playback singer, responded to the former’s tweet with, “Thank you Dhanush….Godspeed.”

The filmmaker has directed the multilingual song ‘Payani’. The song has been released in four languages--Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi as Payani, Sanchari, Yatrakkaran, and Musafir respectively.

Singer Anirudh Ravichander sang the song in Tamil, Ranjith Govind in Malayalam, Sagar in Telugu, and Ankit Tiwari in Hindi.

Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth tied the knot in 2004. Yatra and Linga, their two sons, were born in 2006 and 2010, respectively. The former couple announced their separation on their respective social media accounts in January 2022.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Dhanush Aishwarya Rajinikanth Payani Twitter Divorce, Separation, Talaq Celebrity Couple Music Video Music Video Release Congratulatory Messages Dhanush Congratulates Aishwaryaa Dhanush Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

PIL Filed Against SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' At Telangana High Court

PIL Filed Against SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' At Telangana High Court

'The Kashmir Files': Pallavi Joshi Reveals That A Fatwa Was Issued On Her And Vivek Agnihotri

'The Kashmir Files': Pallavi Joshi Reveals That A Fatwa Was Issued On Her And Vivek Agnihotri