Denzel Washington Opens Up About Will Smith-Chris Rock Slap Debacle At Oscars 2022

Actor Will Smith slapped comedian-actor Chris Rock for making fun of his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith’s health condition at the recently held Oscars. Hollywood actor Denzel Washington, who was seen consoling Will Smith at the ceremony, spoke about the incident recently.

He was talking at a leadership summit on Saturday, where he was asked about the incident. He said, “Well, there’s a saying, ‘When the devil ignores you, then you know you’re doing something wrong.’ The devil goes, ‘Oh no, leave him alone, he’s my favourite.’ Conversely, when the devil comes at you, maybe it’s because he’s trying to do something right. And for whatever reason the devil got ahold of that circumstance that night,” reported CNN.

He added, “Fortunately there were people there. Not just me, but others. Tyler Perry came immediately right over there with me. [Said] some prayers. I don’t wanna say what we talked about, but…Who are we to condemn? I don’t know all the ins and outs of the situation, but I know the only solution was prayer, the way I see it.”

Washington was also seen talking to Will Smith’s publicist at the ceremony and when the actor got the award, he thanked Washington for the same, who told him, “At your highest moment, be careful, that’s when the devil comes for you.”

Will Smith has also resigned from the academy. He took out a statement on Friday (April 1), which stated, “The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance, and global audiences at home. I betrayed the trust of the Academy. I deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work. I am heartbroken.”