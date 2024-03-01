One of the most loved celebrity couples, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, were papped at the Mumbai Airport on Thursday, February 29, the same day post making a joyous announcement of their pregnancy. Holding hands, they were all geared up to travel to Jamnagar, Gujarat, for the wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.
In the videos and images captured at the airport, the mother-to-be donned a long white ensemble with a bun, while the actor opted for a white hoodie and pants. The couple, who co-ordinated their attires, graciously accepted a bouquet from the paparazzi and warmly thanked them upon receiving congratulations.
However, not all of it was unicorns and rainbows. As soon as the couple set foot in Jamnagar, many paparazzi and media personnel rushed towards them and gathered a crowd around them, screaming “Badhai ho!” Initially, the couple greeted the expanding crowds with smiles and waves, however, minutes later, security and other staff quickly formed a human chain around them to ensure their and their unborn baby’s safety. Ranveer was even seen wrapping his arms around Deepika while their security guards made a clear passage for them to walk towards the car.
The videos of the unpleasant crowd went viral on social media, which did not sit well with their fans. Many netizens took to their social media handles to criticize the paparazzi for their conduct. One wrote, “She is pregnant!!!!! Give her space!!!” Another one said, “This is so sick she doesn’t even have space to walk fans and the media should have known how to behave as they know she’s pregnant.” Another chimed in, “What insane level of craze is this..my anxiety on watching a pregnant woman surrounded by an excited crowd.”
Their pregnancy announcement follows closely on the heels of widespread rumours suggesting that the actress is expecting her first child, especially after they spread like wildfire post her attendance at the BAFTAs last week, where she appeared to be hiding a baby bump under her saree. Days after, on February 29, the couple took to social media to announce that they are expecting their first child. The simple yet adorable post featured images of baby items including clothes, shoes, and balloons and it read, “September 2024,” which is when the baby is due.
On the work front, Deepika has ‘Kalki 2898 AD,’ and ‘Singham Again’ in the pipeline. Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh will next be seen in ‘Singham Again,’ and has ‘Don 3’ in the works.