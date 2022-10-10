Deepika Padukone On World Mental Health Day: Had My Mother Not Identified My Symptoms, I Don't Know What State I Would Be In Today

Deepika Padukone is one of the few actresses who has openly spoken up about having faced mental health issues. She came out about the illness in 2015 and ever since has been a strong advocate of the same. Through her foundation Live Love Laugh, she has been helping billions of people battle depression. Her foundation helps people struggling with mental health issues. Today, on World Mental Health Day, she speaks up on how her mother was one of the first ones to identify her symptoms.

Speaking to NDTV, when asked about family's role in bettering one’s mental health, Deepika Padukone said, "It is extremely crucial. Even in my personal journey, the role of the caregiver has been extremely important that's why my mother is here, that's why my sister has been so passionately part of this cause for many years and also therefore when I hear the stories of the caregivers, I understand how equally important that is as well, and the emotional well-being of the caregiver is as important as the emotional well-being of the person experiencing mental illness."

"In my own case for example, had my mother and the caregiver not identified my symptoms, in my moment of vulnerability, had she not had the presence of mind to tell me to or help me reach out to the professionals, I don't know what state I would be in today. Ensuring, I was regular with my treatment, with my consultations with the doctors, and of course, it takes a toll on the caregiver as well and that's not something new. I think caregivers in general, whether it is mental illness or any other form of illness, it takes a toll on the caregiver," added Deepika Padukone.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone will next be seen in ‘Pathaan’ and ‘Project K’. She will also have cameo appearances in ‘Cirkus’ and ‘Jawan’.