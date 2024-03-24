Darth Vader, Stormtroopers, Lightsabers: ‘Star Wars’ Takes Over Empire State Building – View Pics

This is part of a campaign ‘March To May The 4th’ that the ‘Star Wars’ team has undertaken. Till April 29, the Empire State Building will be giving fans a feel of the ‘Star Wars’ universe. It is being done as a treat to fans who celebrate May 4th as the ‘Star Wars’ Day across the globe. Darth Vader, Stormtroopers and Lightsabers – all can be seen in the building and fans are just going wild with joy looking at the props and the merchandise.