Darth Vader, Stormtroopers, Lightsabers: ‘Star Wars’ Takes Over Empire State Building – View Pics

‘Star Wars’ has taken over the popular Empire State Building in the US. Disney Consumer Products, Lucasfilm, and the Empire State Building together have made sure that fans of the franchise get to have a great feeling the moment they enter the Empire State Building. It’s definitely a treat for all fans who have been waiting to check out and immerse themselves in the original merchandise from the film franchise.
This is part of a campaign ‘March To May The 4th’ that the ‘Star Wars’ team has undertaken. Till April 29, the Empire State Building will be giving fans a feel of the ‘Star Wars’ universe. It is being done as a treat to fans who celebrate May 4th as the ‘Star Wars’ Day across the globe. Darth Vader, Stormtroopers and Lightsabers – all can be seen in the building and fans are just going wild with joy looking at the props and the merchandise.
Here are a few glimpses of how the Empire State Building is now looking like after a takeover by ‘Star Wars’:
A Darth Vader costumed character poses at the Hasbro and Amazon Star Wars interactive Imperial March experience at the Empire State Building in New York.
A Star Wars Lego installation is part of the Star Wars Empire State Building takeover in New York.
Lightsabers are featured at the Hasbro and Amazon Star Wars interactive Imperial March experience at the Empire State Building in New York.
Stormtrooper helmets are featured at the Hasbro and Amazon Star Wars interactive Imperial March experience at the Empire State Building in New York.
The Empire State Building Unveils Star Wars-Themed Takeover with a Dynamic Light Show, Interactive Fan Experiences, Celebrity Visit, and More
