Art & Entertainment

Darth Vader, Stormtroopers, Lightsabers: ‘Star Wars’ Takes Over Empire State Building – View Pics

As the world celebrates ‘Star Wars’ Day on May 4, the makers of the popular franchise have taken over the popular Empire State Building till April 29. This is part of their ‘March To May The 4th’ campaign. Here are a few glimpses after the takeover.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
24 March 2024
24 March 2024
       
‘Star Wars’ Takes Over Empire State Building Photo: Evan Agostini
info_icon

‘Star Wars’ has taken over the popular Empire State Building in the US. Disney Consumer Products, Lucasfilm, and the Empire State Building together have made sure that fans of the franchise get to have a great feeling the moment they enter the Empire State Building. It’s definitely a treat for all fans who have been waiting to check out and immerse themselves in the original merchandise from the film franchise.

This is part of a campaign ‘March To May The 4th’ that the ‘Star Wars’ team has undertaken. Till April 29, the Empire State Building will be giving fans a feel of the ‘Star Wars’ universe. It is being done as a treat to fans who celebrate May 4th as the ‘Star Wars’ Day across the globe. Darth Vader, Stormtroopers and Lightsabers – all can be seen in the building and fans are just going wild with joy looking at the props and the merchandise.

Here are a few glimpses of how the Empire State Building is now looking like after a takeover by ‘Star Wars’:

Advertisement

‘Star Wars’ Takes Over Empire State Building
‘Star Wars’ Takes Over Empire State Building Photo: Evan Agostini
info_icon

A Darth Vader costumed character poses at the Hasbro and Amazon Star Wars interactive Imperial March experience at the Empire State Building in New York.

Advertisement

‘Star Wars’ Takes Over Empire State Building
‘Star Wars’ Takes Over Empire State Building Photo: Evan Agostini
info_icon

A Star Wars Lego installation is part of the Star Wars Empire State Building takeover in New York.

‘Star Wars’ Takes Over Empire State Building
‘Star Wars’ Takes Over Empire State Building Photo: Evan Agostini
info_icon

A Star Wars Lego installation is part of the Star Wars Empire State Building takeover in New York.

Advertisement

‘Star Wars’ Takes Over Empire State Building
‘Star Wars’ Takes Over Empire State Building Photo: Evan Agostini
info_icon

Lightsabers are featured at the Hasbro and Amazon Star Wars interactive Imperial March experience at the Empire State Building in New York.

Advertisement

‘Star Wars’ Takes Over Empire State Building
‘Star Wars’ Takes Over Empire State Building Photo: Evan Agostini
info_icon

Stormtrooper helmets are featured at the Hasbro and Amazon Star Wars interactive Imperial March experience at the Empire State Building in New York.

Advertisement

‘Star Wars’ Takes Over Empire State Building
‘Star Wars’ Takes Over Empire State Building Photo: Business Wire
info_icon

The Empire State Building Unveils Star Wars-Themed Takeover with a Dynamic Light Show, Interactive Fan Experiences, Celebrity Visit, and More

‘Star Wars’ Takes Over Empire State Building
‘Star Wars’ Takes Over Empire State Building Photo: Roy Rochlin
info_icon

The Empire State Building Unveils Star Wars-Themed Takeover with a Dynamic Light Show, Interactive Fan Experiences, Celebrity Visit, and More

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Munawar Faruqui Has THIS To Say About Elvish Yadav Getting Bail In Snake Venom Case
  2. ‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’ Box Office Collection Day 1: Randeep Hooda’s Film Mints Around Rs 1.15 Crore
  3. Kangana Ranaut Birthday Special: From 'Fashion' To 'Queen', 7 Iconic Movies Of This Versatile Actress
  4. Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2024: Three Key Player Battles
  5. PBKS Vs DC, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Rishabh Pant's Comeback On TV And Online
  6. PBKS Vs DC, IPL 2024 Match 2: Punjab Kings Win By 4 Wickets Against Delhi Capitals - As It Happened
  7. Moscow Attack: 'It's The Worst, A Terrorist Attack', 'A Burst Of Firing', Eyewitnesses Recall A Night Of Horror
  8. Cash-For-Query Case: CBI Raids Premises Linked To TMC Leader Mahua Moitra