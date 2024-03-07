Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin have reportedly been together for six years now. The couple has been going steady in their relationship and the ‘Madame Web’ actor shares a great relationship with Martin’s kids. However, there has been a new development in their relationship. A latest buzz reveals that the couple is reportedly engaged.
As reported by Page Six, the Coldplay frontman had asked for Johnson’s hand in marriage “a while ago.” Quoting a source, the publication wrote, “They have been besotted with each other from day one so taking this next step was inevitable. They are in no rush to plan the wedding but are just enjoying making their commitment official.”
The report also reveals that Martin and Johnson took this next step with the full blessing of Martin’s ex-wife- Gwyneth Paltrow – and their kids, Apple and Moses. The couple had gotten engaged much earlier, but they had kept this information under wraps. Speculations about their engagement had sprung up when Johnson was spotted wearing an emerald ring on her ring finger during her 34th birthday celebration in Los Angeles in October last year. The report added that the couple is now more open to talking about this step in their relationship within their social circles.
In an earlier interview, Johnson had spoken about the importance of a chosen family. She said, “I grew up in a family that was so big, and I just believe in the saying ‘Blood is thicker than water’. The actual saying is ‘The blood of the covenant is thicker than the water of the womb’ which means the people you choose are more solid than the connections to the people you’re actually born to.”