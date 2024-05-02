Dahn World Addresses Accusations Of Being Linked To HYBE As A Cult Amidst Ongoing Conflict

They further reiterated that they had been unexpectedly drawn into the matter. “Amidst the search for the truth between entertainment company HYBE and ADOR CEO Min Hee-jin, yoga corporation Dahn World has been dragged into related controversy. We wish to clearly state that the controversy surrounding Dahn World Corp, Ltd, is completely false. We will be taking strong legal action against the spread of fake news that frames Dahn World, causing slander, disruption of business, and financial losses,” they went on to state further.