Dahn World Addresses Accusations Of Being Linked To HYBE As A Cult Amidst Ongoing Conflict

Recent reports and circulating online posts have accused South Korean entertainment company, HYBE, of being affiliated with the alleged cult, Dahn World. However, the organization has finally addressed these rumours. In an official statement, they have refuted the allegations and denied any connection with the music corporation.
On May 2, Dahn World, a registered well-being and yoga company, used their official social media platforms to speak up. They released a statement, addressing the matter, thoroughly denying any association with HYBE.
“Dahn World has absolutely no link to HYBE. We plan on taking legal action against the damaging controversy that is unfolding. Please stop the in-discriminatory malicious acts towards Dahn World. We plan on deleting such comments without prior notice and taking legal action,” the statement said.
Advertisement
They further reiterated that they had been unexpectedly drawn into the matter. “Amidst the search for the truth between entertainment company HYBE and ADOR CEO Min Hee-jin, yoga corporation Dahn World has been dragged into related controversy. We wish to clearly state that the controversy surrounding Dahn World Corp, Ltd, is completely false. We will be taking strong legal action against the spread of fake news that frames Dahn World, causing slander, disruption of business, and financial losses,” they went on to state further.
This emphasizes that they are not a cult but rather an education company focused on teaching beneficial practices for enhancing life. They also stress that they operate on a for-profit basis and do not coerce individuals into adhering to any specific religion.
Advertisement
Recently, several posts on various blogs gained traction, presenting theories supported by evidence suggesting that HYBE had connections with the alleged cult, which supposedly promotes the concept that man and God are one and the same. Moreover, the allegations suggest that the concepts previously employed with GFRIEND and LE SSERAFIM reflect the ideologies of the cult.
The founder of the cult, Lee Seung-heon, has also established the Global Cyber University, attended by six out of the seven BTS members. This has further fuelled speculation about HYBE’s connections to the organization. With such allegations emerging, the University plans to take legal action against individuals making derogatory remarks and spreading false information.
Additionally, Min Hee-jin in her press conference on April 25 also denied rumours of being affiliated with Dahn World, stating that these allegations were “simply misleading” and “different from the facts.”
As the rumours persist on social media, additional conspiracies are emerging, further complicating the ongoing controversy between HYBE and its subsidiary label, ADOR.