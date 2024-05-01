On April 30th, the Seoul Western District Court's Civil Department 21 discussed HYBE's request for an interim shareholders' meeting aimed at removing CEO Min Hee-jin. The afternoon session took place behind closed doors, following non-litigation procedure laws. The meeting was also attended by legal representatives from Kim & Jang Law Firm who represent HYBE, and attorneys from Shin & Kim Law Firm who represent ADOR. After the hearing, Shin & Kim's attorney said, “The board of directors will convene by May 10, with the shareholders' meeting expected to follow by the end of May. Any further statements will be made to the court by May 13.”