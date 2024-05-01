Art & Entertainment

HYBE Requests Court For Temporary Shareholders' Meeting To Dismiss ADOR CEO Min Hee-jin, Hearing Wrapped In 30 Minutes

HYBE requested to hold a temporary meeting with its shareholders to discuss the removal of ADOR CEO Min Hee-jin. The meeting ended in thirty minutes.

Advertisement

Koreaboo
Min Hee-jin, HYBE Photo: Koreaboo
info_icon

The Korean music industry has grabbed eyeballs all across the globe. The dispute between HYBE and ADOR has become the talking point among all K-pop enthusiasts. Recently, HYBE requested permission to hold a temporary meeting with its shareholders. According to a recent report, the meeting ended in thirty minutes.

On April 30th, the Seoul Western District Court's Civil Department 21 discussed HYBE's request for an interim shareholders' meeting aimed at removing CEO Min Hee-jin. The afternoon session took place behind closed doors, following non-litigation procedure laws. The meeting was also attended by legal representatives from Kim & Jang Law Firm who represent HYBE, and attorneys from Shin & Kim Law Firm who represent ADOR. After the hearing, Shin & Kim's attorney said, “The board of directors will convene by May 10, with the shareholders' meeting expected to follow by the end of May. Any further statements will be made to the court by May 13.”

Advertisement

On the other hand, HYBE’s Chief Legal Officer Jung Jin-soo said, “We have to wait and see if it will be done like that. Since it was stated in court, I don't think it's a lie.” The statement added, “It's not significantly different from what we thought. We don't know ADOR's intentions. We need to watch a bit.”

HYBE has expressed its anticipation that the concerns they have raised will be addressed during the recent proceedings. The company's stance stems from its determination on April 22nd, when it alleged that ADOR CEO Min Hee-jin and other key executives were involved in a takeover attempt, prompting HYBE to exercise its audit rights.

Advertisement

On April 29th, HYBE escalated the situation by filing an embezzlement complaint against CEO Hee-jin with the Seoul Yongsan Police Station. The CEO held an urgent press conference on the same day where he vehemently denied the allegations and asked for a fair assessment of the situation.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. 'Unusual': Opposition Question EC Over Delayed Phase 1, 2 LS Poll Turnout Figures
  2. In Adivasi Hamlets Of Maharashtra's Raigad, People Claim Rights Over Jungle and Jameen
  3. ICC T20 WC: Smith, Fraser-McGurk Miss Out As Aussies Reveal Squad
  4. Shreya Ghoshal Drops Selfies With Sunidhi Chauhan To 'Break The Internet'; Fans Say 'Too Much Talent In A Frame'
  5. Sports News LIVE: Indian Badminton Men's Team Take 1-0 Lead In Thomas Cup, HS Prannoy Shines
  6. Elections 2024 LIVE: Congress To Take Decision On Amethi, Raebareli In 24-30 Hrs; Milind Deora To Not Contest LS Polls 1st Time In 20 Yrs
  7. Richa Chadha Reacts To Rekha Kissing Her Baby Bump At 'Heeramandi' Premiere: Overwhelmed, Speechless
  8. Nepal Vs West Indies 'A' 3rd T20 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India