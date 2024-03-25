'Crew': Kareena Kapoor Khan Teases Fans With BTS Photos Featuring Co-Star Tabu Before The Film's Release

Kareena Kapoor Khan and her ‘crew’ are excited as the countdown for the highly-anticipated release of their upcoming movie, ‘Crew’ is nearing. The actress recently took to her social media handle to treat fans to a collection of behind-the-scenes snapshots featuring her co-star Tabu. Kriti Sanon was, sadly, not present in any of them. Through these captivating BTS photos, she gives followers a glimpse into the camaraderie shared on set.
The first image captures Kareena and Tabu seated atop a jeep. Clad in black attire with their hair flowing freely, both actresses exude casual elegance. While a few other photos are of the two, there are also some others in which the actress gave glimpses of her outfit.
In the caption, the ‘Jab We Met’ actress wrote, “Sundowner with my #Crew #BTS #5DaysToGo.”
Check out the post right here:
In the comments section, Rhea Kapoor, one of the producers of the movie, playfully remarked, “Eye spy @diljitdosanjh,” hinting at the presence of Diljit, who is captured standing slightly apart, sporting a white shirt paired with black trousers in the first image. Arjun Kapoor humourously commented, “Prakash ka chaata (umbrella) is ever present!” Meanwhile, Ekta Kapoor chimed in with the ‘raising hands high over the head’ emoji.
Kriti Sanon, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Tabu are playing the lead roles in ‘Crew.’ Additionally, the film boasts Diljit Dosanjh in a pivotal role and also includes a cameo appearance by Kapil Sharma. “‘Crew’ follows three hard-working women as their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and end up caught in a web of lies,” as per the official logline. Interestingly, the songs from the soundtrack album have garnered widespread acclaim among listeners even before the release of the film.
Directed by Rajesh Krishnan, ‘Crew’ is set to hit the silver screens on March 29, aligning with the auspicious occasion of Good Friday.