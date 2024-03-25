'Crew': Kareena Kapoor Khan Teases Fans With BTS Photos Featuring Co-Star Tabu Before The Film's Release

Kriti Sanon, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Tabu are playing the lead roles in ‘Crew.’ Additionally, the film boasts Diljit Dosanjh in a pivotal role and also includes a cameo appearance by Kapil Sharma. “‘Crew’ follows three hard-working women as their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and end up caught in a web of lies,” as per the official logline. Interestingly, the songs from the soundtrack album have garnered widespread acclaim among listeners even before the release of the film.