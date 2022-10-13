Thursday, Oct 13, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Comedian Amit Tandon Is All Set To Make Acting Debut In A Dramedy

Stand-up comic Amit Tandon is all set to make his acting debut in a dramedy.

Amit Tandon
Amit Tandon Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 13 Oct 2022 12:38 pm

Stand-up comic Amit Tandon is all set to make his acting debut in a dramedy. 

Although not much of the details are revealed yet, it's a project he's currently writing and will be going into production early next year.

Sources say, "There is news of Amit Tandon being a part of dramedy. He himself was writing it, and since he come with a background of comedy and storytelling, so the team thought it would be good to have him in front of the camera as well."

"Everything is in its initial stage and still in talks but it will go into production early sometime next year."

The Delhi-based comedian is also writing a web series based on real estate scams in Delhi, which is yet to be titled. The show will be of the comedy-drama genre.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Amit Tandon Stand Up Comedian Amit Tandon Amit Tandon Acting Debut Drama Comedy Amit Tandon Dramedy Indian Stand Up Comedian Mumbai
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

FIFA U-17 WWC: IND Hope To Get A Point Vs USA

FIFA U-17 WWC: IND Hope To Get A Point Vs USA

Hindu Ekta Manch Hold Protest In Support Of SPO Arrested For Raping And Killing 8-Yr-Old In Kashmir

Hindu Ekta Manch Hold Protest In Support Of SPO Arrested For Raping And Killing 8-Yr-Old In Kashmir