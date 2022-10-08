Southern superstar Chiranjeevi's latest film 'Godfather' is writing success stories at the box office. After the first-day global box office collection of reportedly Rs. 38 crores, the political action thriller was released on October 5. minted Rs. 31 crore (worldwide) on its second day, as per trade analyst Ramesh Bala.

In a video posted by trade analyst Atul Mohan, the superstar can be seen thanking all his well-wishers from North, South , East, and West for making the film successful in just two days of its release.

"Hello friends, Namaste. Thank you so much for all the love you are showering on our film. I am truly humbled. It's just two days and we have already crossed Rs 69 crore of revenue I am told that today another 600 screens are added in the Hindi belt. You have truly made this a pan-Indian film. My hearty thank to the audience and all our fans from North, South, East, and West. See you at the movies. Thank you so much once again. Jai hind."

The film also stars Bollywood superstar Salman Khan in a cameo appearance. The duo’s dance sequence in the song 'Thaar Maar Thakkar Maar' has given rise to claps and whistles galore.

Recently, Salman Khan too posted a video on his Instagram congratulating the team. “I heard that the film is doing well and this shows the power of audiences," he says.

Godfather is the remake of the 2019 Malayalam film Lucifer starring Malayalam superstar Mohanlal. Talking about being a part of the remake, Chiranjeevi, at a pre-release press conference, had said, “I was sceptical about the original movie. I was not fully satisfied even though I watched its Telugu (dubbed) version. When I was thinking about who will adapt the film according to my image and satisfy me, I invited Satyanand (writer) into the team. One fine day, Ram Charan (son and actor) and NV Prasad (producer) thought how it would be if we have Mohan Raja (director) on board.