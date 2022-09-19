Monday, Sep 19, 2022
Check Out Inside Pictures From Shabana Azmi’s Star-Studded Bash Party With Dia Mirza And Manish Malhotra 

As Shabana Azmi turned 72 on September 18, you cannot miss her table filled with awards during her birthday celebrations.

Shabana Azmi's birthday celebrations
Shabana Azmi's birthday celebrations Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 19 Sep 2022 5:38 pm

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi turned 72 on September 18 and she celebrated her special day with her family and friends from the industry. Among those who attended her party were Anil Kapoor, Tabu, Dia Mirza, and filmmaker Zoya Akhtar. 

Also clicked outside her home by the paparazzi were Anil’s wife Sunita Kapoor, Satish Kaushik with his wife, filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan, designer Manish Malhotra, Saiyami Kher and Shahana Goswami, among many others. 

However, it was Manish who gave the fans an inside peek at the celebrations. He not only posed for selfies with Dia and Shabana Azmi, he also shared a glimpse of all the awards won by Shabana and her lyricist-husband Javed Akhtar, over the years. Manish captioned it as, “Now that’s inspiring Shabana Azmi, Javed Saab (sir) and 6 National Film Awards, which are a part of this achievement.” 

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi turned 72 on September 18
Veteran actor Shabana Azmi turned 72 on September 18 Instagram

He also shared a photo of himself with the birthday girl as they posed together in front of a table full of a variety of dishes along with red and pink balloons”

Earlier, on Shabana’s birthday, Farhan Akhtar had shared a photo of them together from his and Shibani Dandekar's wedding in February. Calling himself a fan of Shabana's dancing, Farhan wished her a Happy Birthday in the most loved way.

Farhan is Javed Akhtar’s son from his previous marriage with Honey Irani.

On the work front, Shabana’s latest project ‘What's Love Got To Do With It?’, directed by Shekhar Kapur, premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival 2022. It also features Hollywood actors Emma Thompson and Lily James, and Pakistani actor Sajal Aly. She will also be seen in Karan Johar's ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ alongside Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, and Jaya Bachchan.

