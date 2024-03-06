Chandan Roy Sanyal Goes To Chennai To Meet His Acting Guru Tim Supple

Actor Chandan Roy Sanyal, who was seen in the streaming series ‘Charlie Chopra’, is currently in Chennai to meet his acting guru and mentor, the British theatre director Tim Supple.

Chandan, who is known for his terrific performances in ‘Kaminey’, ‘D-Day’, ‘Aashram’ and other titles, will be next seen in the upcoming streaming series ‘Lootere’ the trailer of which was unveiled on Wednesday.