Chandan Prabhakar Reveals Why He Is Not Part Of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ Anymore: I Just Wanted To Take A Break

After Krushna Abhishek, Chandan Prabhakar has now confirmed that he will not return for the latest season of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’’

Kapil Sharma and Chandan Prabhakar
Kapil Sharma and Chandan Prabhakar Instagram

Updated: 08 Sep 2022 6:14 pm

Stand-up comedian Krushna Abhishek recently announced that he and the team of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' have taken a "small break" from each other. He joined comedian Bharti Singh in the list of actors who will not be part of the new season of 'The Kapil Sharma Show'. Bharti quit the show because she’s a new mother, so it is not possible for her to be on the show ‘regularly’ this season.

Now another member of the much-loved show is taking an exit and it is none other than Chandan Prabhakar. Confirming the same, Chandan said in an interview with Pinkvilla, “Yes, I will not be a part of this season of The Kapil Sharma Show and there is no specific reason. I just wanted to take a break.” However, the actor was seen in the promos for the upcoming episode, and we wonder what has 

Well, Chandan has been part of the show for long and has played the characters of Hawaldaar Harpal Singh, Jhanda Singh, and Raju on Kapil’s show. 

Earlier, Bharti Singh had told Pinkvilla about her exit, “I am on a short break, and I am doing Sa Re Ga Ma Pa (Li’l Champs 9) too. So it’s not that I won’t do The Kapil Sharma Show, but I won’t be able to be regular there. Main dikhungi, par ‘beech beech’ mein dikhungi (I will be a part of the show but not regularly) because I also have a baby now, and have some shows and events too.”

While fans will certainly miss the old cast members, the upcoming season of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ will see several new faces, including TV actress Srishty Rode, comedians Sidharth Sagar, Gaurav Dubey, Ishteyak Khan and Srikant Maski.

The new season of the ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ will premiere on September 10.

