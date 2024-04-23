Celine Dion On Suffering Stiff Person Syndrome: I Haven’t Beat The Disease, It’s Still Within Me And Always Will Be

“My dream is to live in the present. One day at a time. I am truly very lucky. And I am honored to be doing a photo shoot for Vogue France because although I had better health and beauty at 30, I didn’t get asked to do one then. I am very proud that at 55, I am being asked to reveal my beauty. But what is beauty? Beauty is you, it’s me, it’s what’s on the inside, it’s our dreams, it’s today. Beauty is what surrounds us, it is there. There are people that see it, and there are people that observe it. Today, I am a woman, who feels strong and positive about the future. One day at a time,” she concluded.