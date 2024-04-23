Celine Dion On Suffering Stiff Person Syndrome: I Haven’t Beat The Disease, It’s Still Within Me And Always Will Be

Celine Dion was recently diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome. The whole world was sent into a state of shock after people got to know about the ‘My Heart Will Go On’ singer not being able to perform onstage again. People are still trying to grapple with the news and pouring in good wishes and get well soon messages for Celine Dion all over social media. Recently, she spoke to Vogue France and opened up about suffering this disease and how she is coping with it.
When asked about how she is, Celine Dion said, “The answer is just as simple. I’m well, but it’s a lot of work. I’m taking it one day at a time.”
Suffering from Stiff Person Syndrome isn’t an easy task as there is no cure for the disease as of yet. Celine Dion hopes that someday some miracle drug will come around and she would be able to beat the illness that she is carrying with her.
“I haven’t beat the disease, as it’s still within me and always will be. I hope that we’ll find a miracle, a way to cure it with scientific research, but for now I have to learn to live with it. So that’s me, now with Stiff Person Syndrome,” said Celine Dion.
Celine Dion goes on to also reveal how she is coping up with the illness and what all she does to keep ahead of the diagnosis. “Five days a week I undergo athletic, physical and vocal therapy. I work on my toes, my knees, my calves, my fingers, my singing, my voice... I have to learn to live with it now and stop questioning myself. At the beginning I would ask myself: why me? How did this happen? What have I done? Is this my fault?” said the ‘Titanic’ singer.
Celine Dion also reveals that her goal is to be able to see Eiffel Tower once again. “Life doesn’t give you any answers. You just have to live it! I have this illness for some unknown reason. The way I see it, I have two choices. Either I train like an athlete and work super hard, or I switch off and it’s over, I stay at home, listen to my songs, stand in front of my mirror and sing to myself. I’ve chosen to work with all my body and soul, from head to toe, with a medical team. I want to be the best I can be. My goal is to see the Eiffel Tower again!” added Celine Dion.
Celine Dion also lauds her family and close ones for being so supportive of her always. Talking about what helps her in her battle, she credits her family, close ones and, of course, her fans.
“Above all, the love of my family and my children, the love of the fans too, and the support of my team. People who suffer from SPS may not be lucky enough or have the means to have good doctors and good treatments. I have those means, and this is a gift. What’s more, I have this strength within me. I know that nothing is going to stop me,” Celine Dion added.
While fans do get to see how hard she is battling out the illness, she still feels she is very lucky and is taking one day at a time. She feels lucky that after her diagnosis, at the age of 55, she is getting to be on the cover of Vogue France, a feat which she didn’t achieve even when she in proper health and much younger.
“My dream is to live in the present. One day at a time. I am truly very lucky. And I am honored to be doing a photo shoot for Vogue France because although I had better health and beauty at 30, I didn’t get asked to do one then. I am very proud that at 55, I am being asked to reveal my beauty. But what is beauty? Beauty is you, it’s me, it’s what’s on the inside, it’s our dreams, it’s today. Beauty is what surrounds us, it is there. There are people that see it, and there are people that observe it. Today, I am a woman, who feels strong and positive about the future. One day at a time,” she concluded.