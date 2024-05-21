Cannes 2024: Studio Ghibli Receives The Honorary Palme d'Or, Makes History As First Collective Entity To Win Top Prize

The director emphasized that the award belonged not only to the teams behind Studio Ghibli but also to the public, “Ghibli was launched 40 years ago by Hayao Miyazaki, Isao Takahata and Tokuma Shoten. They may be the studio’s biggest contributors, but I want to extend this award to all the hard-working teams. This is an honour owed to all those who have loved our films, too. I’d like to thank all Ghibli fans.”