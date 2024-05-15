Cannes 2024: Meryl Streep Feted With Honorary Palme d'Or On Opening Night, Reflects On Her Career

French star Juliette Binoche, visibly moved herself, presented the award to Streep, expressing her sentiments, saying, “When I see you on the screen, I don’t see you … Where does it come from? Were you born like this? I don’t know, but there’s a believer in you; a believer that allows me to believe.” Calling Streep an “international treasure,” Binoche went on to say, “You changed the way we look at cinema.”