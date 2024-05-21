Art & Entertainment

Cannes 2024 ‘Emilia Perez’ Premiere: Selena Gomez, Zoe Saldana, Eva Longoria Shine Bright On The Red Carpet

Several celebs, including Édgar Ramírez and Zoe Saldana, joined Selena Gomez on May 18 at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival during the premiere of her film ‘Emilia Perez’. Eva Longoria, Salma Hayek among others celebrities were spotted in whimsical looks. Director Jacques Audiard, Karla Sofía Gascon were clicked as well.