Cannes 2024 ‘Emilia Perez’ Premiere: Selena Gomez, Zoe Saldana, Eva Longoria Shine Bright On The Red Carpet

Several celebs, including Édgar Ramírez and Zoe Saldana, joined Selena Gomez on May 18 at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival during the premiere of her film ‘Emilia Perez’. Eva Longoria, Salma Hayek among others celebrities were spotted in whimsical looks. Director Jacques Audiard, Karla Sofía Gascon were clicked as well.

Selena Gomez | Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

Selena Gomez poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Emilia Perez' at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

1/15
Zoe Saldana
Zoe Saldana | Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

Zoe Saldana poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Emilia Perez' at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France

2/15
Salma Hayek and Francois-Henri Pinault
Salma Hayek and Francois-Henri Pinault | Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

Salma Hayek, left, and Francois-Henri Pinault pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Emilia Perez' at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

3/15
Eva Green
Eva Green | Photo by Daniel Cole/Invision/AP

Jury member Eva Green poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Emilia Perez' at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

4/15
Carla Bruni
Carla Bruni | Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

Carla Bruni poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Emilia Perez' at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

5/15
Elise Tilloloy and James Franco
Elise Tilloloy and James Franco | Photo by Daniel Cole/Invision/AP

Elise Tilloloy, left, and James Franco pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Emilia Perez' at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

6/15
Shanina Shaik
Shanina Shaik | Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

Shanina Shaik poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Emilia Perez' at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

7/15
Rochelle Humes
Rochelle Humes | Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

Rochelle Humes poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Emilia Perez' at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

8/15
Salma Hayek
Salma Hayek | Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

Salma Hayek poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Emilia Perez' at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

9/15
Natasha Poly
Natasha Poly | Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

Natasha Poly poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Emilia Perez' at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

10/15
Rossy de Palma
Rossy de Palma | Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

Rossy de Palma poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Emilia Perez' at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

11/15
Renata Notni, from left, Eva Longoria, and Liya Kebede
Renata Notni, from left, Eva Longoria, and Liya Kebede | Photo by Daniel Cole/Invision/AP

Renata Notni, from left, Eva Longoria, and Liya Kebede pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Emilia Perez' at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

12/15
Anja Rubik
Anja Rubik | Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

Anja Rubik poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Emilia Perez' at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

13/15
Eva Longoria
Eva Longoria | Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

Eva Longoria poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Emilia Perez' at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

14/15
Aurore Berge
Aurore Berge | Photo by Daniel Cole/Invision/AP

Aurore Berge poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Emilia Perez' at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

15/15
Selena Gomez, Edgar Ramirez, director Jacques Audiard, Zoe Saldana and Karla Sofía Gascon
Selena Gomez, Edgar Ramirez, director Jacques Audiard, Zoe Saldana and Karla Sofía Gascon | Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

Selena Gomez, from left Edgar Ramirez, director Jacques Audiard, Zoe Saldana and Karla Sofía Gascon pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Emilia Perez' at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

