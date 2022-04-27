Cannes Film Festival is one of the world's most prestigious film festivals. For the unenlightened, the Cannes Film Festival will start on May 17 this year. Bollywood actress, Deepika Padukone will serve on the competition jury this year.

Padukone is a member of the jury that will select the Palme d'Or honours in 2022. The jury was revealed on Tuesday by the Cannes Film Festival. Deepika is said to walk all ten days, according to the latest buzz from the popular anonymous Instagram account, Diet Sabya.

"Indian actress, producer, philanthropist, and entrepreneur Deepika Padukone is a huge star in her country," Cannes said in a statement to the press. Indian actor, producer, philanthropist, and entrepreneur. She has appeared in over 30 feature films and made her English language film debut as the female lead in xXx: The Return of Xander Cage, co-starring with Vin Diesel. She is also the founder of Ka Productions, the company behind Chhapaak and '83, both of which she starred in, as well as the upcoming film The Intern. Credits incorporate Gehraiyaan and Padmaavat, as well as the honour-winning and widely praised film Piku. In 2015, she set up The Live Love Laugh Foundation, whose projects and drives expect to destigmatize psychological maladjustment and bring issues to light about the significance of mental health and wellness. In 2018, Time Magazine named her one of the 100 Most Influential People in the World.”

Aside from her, different artists like Noomi Rapace from Sweden, Jasmine Trinca from Italy, Jeff Nichols from the United States of America, Joachim Trier from Norway, and Rebecca Hall will mark their presence. Then again, Vincent Lindon will dwell as the Jury President.

In the interim, on the work front, Padukone was most recently seen in the Shakun Batra’s executive 'Gehraiyaan'. She will next engage her fans in 'Pathaan' with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham.

Aaprt from this, she will also be seen in 'The Intern' with Amitabh Bachchan and 'Fighter' with Hrithik Roshan.