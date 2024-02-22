As the series draws to a close, we are introduced to the perpetrator. It is revealed that the man is autistic, and his undiagnosed condition has made him commit these crimes. The part where the docu-series deals with his trial is rushed and it takes you time to figure out what exactly is happening because so many people are saying so many things. While it’s understandable that the crimes he committed deserve punishment the fact that the docu-series did not create any awareness about autism made it worse. It stereotyped all autistic people in one category. Neither was the part where they talked about how autism was dealt with sensitively. This is in no way reducing the pain the women went through, but a little sensitivity would have been great.