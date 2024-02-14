Recently, burglars had entered filmmaker M Manikandan’s house in Madurai, Tamil Nadu. Reportedly, the director was away with his family in Chennai. The burglars stole cash, gold jewellery, and medals from his residence. However, they had a change of heart, and they returned the medals to the director’s doorstep with an apology note.
M Manikandan reported the burglary to Usilampatti Police. On February 8, burglars entered the director’s house and stole Rs 1 lakh in cash, five sovereign gold, jewellery, and awards. The cops had launched a mission to trace and nab the culprits. However, the thieves returned to his house on Monday night and left the awards on his doorstep. Along with the award, they also left an apology note that was written in Tamil on a ruled scrap paper.
The National Award medals were packed in a polythene bag. The bag was found hanging on a wall in their compound. The apology read, “We are sorry, brother. Your hard work is yours.” As per reports, the burglars left the place unnoticed on Monday. While the medals have been returned, Manikandan’s family is still not happy with the cash and jewels that have been stolen.
Manikandan is known for his exceptional work in Tamil cinema. He won the National Film Award for Best Children's Film for his 2015 movie – 'Kaaka Muttai'. He has also won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Tamil for his 2022 film - 'Kadaisi Vivasaayi' – where he worked as the director, writer, and cinematographer.
The police are yet to retrieve the stolen goods and nab the perpetrators.