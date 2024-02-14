M Manikandan reported the burglary to Usilampatti Police. On February 8, burglars entered the director’s house and stole Rs 1 lakh in cash, five sovereign gold, jewellery, and awards. The cops had launched a mission to trace and nab the culprits. However, the thieves returned to his house on Monday night and left the awards on his doorstep. Along with the award, they also left an apology note that was written in Tamil on a ruled scrap paper.