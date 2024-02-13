If you look closely, the Indira Gandhi Award for Best Debut Film is no longer mentioned the same. It’s now titled as Best Debut Film Of A Director. The director, who will be the winner of this award, will be honoured with a Swarna Kamal and Rs 3 Lakh. On the other hand, the Nargis Dutt Award for Best Feature Film On National Integration has been referred to as Best Feature Film Promoting National, Social And Environmental Values. This somehow merges the categories of social issues and environment conservation under one roof. The winner of the same, will be the director and producer both. They will each be awarded a Rajat Kamal and a prize money of Rs 2 Lakh each.