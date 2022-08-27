Britney Spears Was 'Broken' When She Came To Sir Elton John For 'Hold Me Closer' Collab

British singer-composer Elton John, who recently released the single 'Hold Me Closer' in collaboration with Britney Spears, has opened up on how the collaboration with Spears came about and revealed he's excited at how much confidence the tune can give the star, reports Mirror.co.uk.

'Hold Me Closer', which is a new spin on John's hit song 'Tiny Dancer' is Britney's first new tune in six years. And music icon Elton, 75, admits that she "sang fantastically".

According to Mirror.co.uk, he admitted the idea to collaborate with Britney, 40, was first mentioned by his husband David Furnish. Elton said that he has always been an admirer of the songstress so was immediately keen on the idea to help her get her career back on track after her conservatorship came to an end last year.

Spears had claimed that she was retired from music in the aftermath, but speaking to The Guardian, Elton admitted how they had to make sure she was happy with the tune being released and got her approval.

He said: "She's been away so long - there's a lot of fear there because she's been betrayed so many times and she hasn't really been in the public eye officially for so long. We've been holding her hand through the whole process, reassuring her that everything's gonna be alright."

Elton went on to say that Britney was "broken" and candidly discussed how he had previously felt the same way, saying that he was in a "terrible place". Thankfully, he is now the happiest he has ever been following his 32 years of sobriety.