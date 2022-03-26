Saturday, Mar 26, 2022
Britney Spears Recommends ‘Euphoria’ To Keep Anxiety At Bay

Singer-songwriter Britney Spears watched 'Euphoria' starring actress Zendaya in the lead and says that it was "too good".

Britney Spears says that the show helped her feel less anxious Credit: Instagram

Updated: 26 Mar 2022 10:23 am

Singer-songwriter Britney Spears took to social media to talk about a show that has made a huge difference in her life. Spears watched the show ‘Euphoria’ a while back and says that it has really helped her feel more positive and optimistic in life. 

She shared a video of actress Zendaya playing the role of Rue Bennett in season one of the show, and spoke about how she was so involved in the plots of the show that her anxiety disappeared. She wrote, “For MENTAL HEALTH AWARENESS WEEK a little while ago I watched this insane amazing show @euphoria … Good God it’s too good !!!! I’m a little behind anyways!!!! Watching this and being entertained by these crazy plots I suddenly felt all my anxiety go away … the show was like meditation !!!! It put a HUGE grin on my face … and if you want to be zen … there’s sound therapy  … stillness … yoga  … monk retreats … but last but definitely not least, train your thoughts to think things that make you SMILE ... YES you know THOSE  !!!! YOU GOT IT ???? KEEP SMILING (sic).” 

The TV series is a teen drama that has been created and penned down by actor-filmmaker Sam Levinson. The story follows the lives of high school students as they struggle with their identity, relationships, love, traumas, their brush with drugs and sex. The show is based on the Israeli TV mini-series of the same name. Besides Zendaya, the show also stars Hunter Schafer, Sydney Sweeney, Maude Apatow, Alexa Demie, Barbie Ferreira, Angus Cloud, Algee Smith, Jacob Elordi, Javon "Wanna" Walton, Storm Reid among others. 

The series started in June 2016 and within a month, it was renewed for a second season. The second season came out in January this year. Last month, the series was renewed for a third season. 

