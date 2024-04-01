Producer Boney Kapoor often deals with the complexities of parenting since his children are in the limelight. And during a recent interview, while talking about his children’s dating choices, he admitted that he hasn’t always approved of their romantic partners. Albeit, he has always refrained from putting his preferences on them.
During a chat with News18, Boney stated that he resented certain situations in relationships regarding his children Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, and Khushi Kapoor – with three of them being actors. He said, “Such a situation has never risen when I had to drill something into their heads. Having said that, I’ve resented a few situations in Arjun, Janhvi and Khushi’s relationships but I’ve asked them to handle it on their own. It has always been that way.”
Asked if he offers advice to his children regarding relationships, Boney denied that by saying that he respects their autonomy. He said, “It’s their personal life. I can talk to them just once or twice and share my opinion. But the thing is that children, today, mature much faster as compared to our generation. You can’t push them into toeing the line or thinking in the way you do.”
For those caught unaware, Boney Kapoor’s eldest son, Arjun Kapoor, has been in a relationship with Malaika Arora for a few years. Boney’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor confirmed her relationship with Shikhar Pahariya during the latest season of ‘Koffee With Karan’. During the same episode, there were rumours that his younger daughter, Khushi Kapoor, was dating her co-actor Vedang Raina from the film ‘The Archies’. Boney’s eldest daughter, Anshula Kapoor, is in a relationship with screenwriter Rohan Thakkar, and they two have made it official on Instagram.
Meanwhile, on the professional front, Boney is gearing up for the release of his production, ‘Maidaan,’ which stars Ajay Devgn. It will hit the big screens on April 10. He has also confirmed his next: ‘No Entry 2,’ starring Diljit Dosanjh, Arjun Kapoor and Varun Dhawan.