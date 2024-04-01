During a chat with News18, Boney stated that he resented certain situations in relationships regarding his children Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, and Khushi Kapoor – with three of them being actors. He said, “Such a situation has never risen when I had to drill something into their heads. Having said that, I’ve resented a few situations in Arjun, Janhvi and Khushi’s relationships but I’ve asked them to handle it on their own. It has always been that way.”