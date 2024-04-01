Art & Entertainment

Boney Kapoor Says He ‘Resented’ Some Of Khushi, Janhvi And Arjun Kapoor Relationships: It’s Their Personal Life

Boney Kapoor denied that he ever gives advice to his children regarding relationships and said that he respects their autonomy.

Advertisement

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Instagram
Boney Kapoor with his children Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Producer Boney Kapoor often deals with the complexities of parenting since his children are in the limelight. And during a recent interview, while talking about his children’s dating choices, he admitted that he hasn’t always approved of their romantic partners. Albeit, he has always refrained from putting his preferences on them.

During a chat with News18, Boney stated that he resented certain situations in relationships regarding his children Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, and Khushi Kapoor – with three of them being actors. He said, “Such a situation has never risen when I had to drill something into their heads. Having said that, I’ve resented a few situations in Arjun, Janhvi and Khushi’s relationships but I’ve asked them to handle it on their own. It has always been that way.”

Advertisement

Asked if he offers advice to his children regarding relationships, Boney denied that by saying that he respects their autonomy. He said, “It’s their personal life. I can talk to them just once or twice and share my opinion. But the thing is that children, today, mature much faster as compared to our generation. You can’t push them into toeing the line or thinking in the way you do.”

Janhvi%20Kapoor%2C%20Arjun%20Kapoor%20And%20Anshula%20Kapoor%20With%20Boney%20Kapoor
Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor And Anshula Kapoor With Boney Kapoor
info_icon

For those caught unaware, Boney Kapoor’s eldest son, Arjun Kapoor, has been in a relationship with Malaika Arora for a few years. Boney’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor confirmed her relationship with Shikhar Pahariya during the latest season of ‘Koffee With Karan’. During the same episode, there were rumours that his younger daughter, Khushi Kapoor, was dating her co-actor Vedang Raina from the film ‘The Archies’. Boney’s eldest daughter, Anshula Kapoor, is in a relationship with screenwriter Rohan Thakkar, and they two have made it official on Instagram.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Boney is gearing up for the release of his production, ‘Maidaan,’ which stars Ajay Devgn. It will hit the big screens on April 10. He has also confirmed his next: ‘No Entry 2,’ starring Diljit Dosanjh, Arjun Kapoor and Varun Dhawan.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. 'The Great Indian Kapil Show': Ranbir Kapoor Remembers Father Rishi Kapoor Beating Him When He Was 9
  2. Sports World Live: Jannik Sinner Beats Grigor Dimitrov, Lifts Miami Open Title
  3. 'Student Of The Year 3': Karan Johar Reveals 'Nocturnal Burger' Director Reema Maya Will Helm The Web Series
  4. Sena Versus Sena: Mapping Shiv Sena's Ideological Birth, Reign And Split Identity
  5. Women's League Cup: Arsenal Win Record 7th Title, End Chelsea's Quadruple Hopes
  6. Hop, Skip, Slip: Navigating Alliances With Nitish Kumar-Led Party
  7. April Fool's Day: Famous Pranks From Bollywood Movies Which Will Make You Go ROFL
  8. Arvind Kejriwal Arrest News LIVE: Delhi CM Sent To 15-Day Judicial Custody; ED Says He's 'Totally Uncooperative'