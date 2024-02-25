Sunday is here and we have accumulated all the top Bollywood news that grabbed the headlines throughout the week. There were some good news and some bad. Popular actor Rituraj Singh's sudden death sent shockwaves to the entire industry while Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli becoming parents for the second time made us happy. Also, 2024 witnessed its first wedding from B-town-Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani got married in Goa. Let's have a quick look at the other top news of the week.