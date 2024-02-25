Sunday is here and we have accumulated all the top Bollywood news that grabbed the headlines throughout the week. There were some good news and some bad. Popular actor Rituraj Singh's sudden death sent shockwaves to the entire industry while Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli becoming parents for the second time made us happy. Also, 2024 witnessed its first wedding from B-town-Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani got married in Goa. Let's have a quick look at the other top news of the week.
Top 5 Bollywood Newsmakers Of The Week
Rituraj Singh's Death
Actor Rituraj Singh, who appeared on television shows, films and web shows, passed away at his home on Tuesday, February 20 following a cardiac arrest. He was 59. His close friend and actor, Amit Behl confirmed the news as he said, “He had been hospitalised due to some stomach issues and was discharged a few days ago. He passed away around 12.30 am at his home due to a cardiac arrest,” as per a report by PTI.
Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli Welcome Baby Boy
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli welcome their second child, a baby boy. They named him Akaay. The couple announced the good news with their fans on media on Tuesday evening. Anushka and Virat welcomed their child on February 15 in London. They are already parents to their daughter Vamika who was born in January 2021.
Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani Get Married In Goa
After dating for several years, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani tied the knot on February 21 in Goa. The couple exchanged wedding vows in two weddings – an Anand Karaj and a Sindhi-style ceremony, on Wednesday morning and evening. It was an intimate ceremony in presence of their family and close ones in attendance. Celebs like Varun Dhawan, Bhumi Pednekar, Shilpa Shetty and others attended Rakul and Jackky's wedding.
Bhushan Kumar And Divya Khosla Kumar's Divorce Rumours
Recently, Divya Khosla Kumar dropped her surname from her social media handles which made everyone speculate that all is not well between her and her husband Bhushan Kumar. Reports started doing the rounds that they were heading for divorce. Later, a spokesperson from T-series rubbished the rumours. The spokesperson stated that Divya's decision to remove 'Kumar' from her handle was primarily based on astrological considerations.
Triptii Dimri Joins The Cast Of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'
After welcoming OG Manjulika Vidya Balan on board for 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, this week Kartik Aaryan welcomed Triptii Dimri to the sequel. She has replaced Kiara Advani in the horror comedy. Reportedly, Madhuri Dixit is also part of the film. It is directed by Anees Bazmee who also directed 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'.
