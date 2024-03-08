Bollywood And The Lesser Known Female Gaze

This raises a whole range of questions and seemingly irreconcilable paradoxes. We have been weaned on the enduring persistence of the male gaze that sweeps across continents and cultures when it comes to the visual medium. Films and their allied platforms—TV and OTT platforms—will endure in one form or another for visual and narrative pleasure. Women provided titillation and gratification to male desire with no agency over themselves - bodily representation and expression of desire—to cater to the male gaze. They were sexualised as objects, to provoke men salivating in the dark anonymity of the theatre or alone in front of the blue screen, letting their fetishes and fantasies run free, unrestricted by the presence of fellow viewers. In a sense, the woman on the screen—her body parts fragmented by the lascivious zoom lens and stripped of autonomy—satisfied a collective body of men and a single viewer in the privacy of his home. Was the heroine of the 70s and 80s aware of this fragmentation and submitted to the prevailing norm and internalised her sexuality? More importantly, did the women watching the same film identify with this desirable image and unconsciously aspire to that level of seductive beauty? Even when one part of the critical mind found this objectification humiliating, did they also secretly find it alluring? A validation of female power? A tough question that hasn’t been researched.

There is also the female gaze that appreciates the muscled shirtless body bared to both men and women. It is interesting to speculate if the toned and seductively dressed Deepika of Pathan makes female audiences both envious and wishing to work towards attaining the level of fitness that is both a turn-on and empowering. The days of the demurely sari or salwar kameez-clad heroine are long past. With globalisation, the body image of the heroine changed from voluptuous to svelte, to fit the norm of Western clothing that is not so forgiving as the modestly draped sari. Then followed changes in attitude and gradual acceptance of women’s autonomy in the changing social mores. The new millennium ushered in rom coms where premarital sex and the heroine’s assertion of her needs—emotional and sexual—were integral to the narrative. Within the overarching patriarchy of society and the film industry, stories—except for the loud action thrillers reeking of machismo (troubled or flaunted without qualms)—were dependent on relationships between equals. That meant the maturity of the heroine. She would no longer be the coy girl with a virginal touch-me-not air but you-can-tease-and-stalk-me permission automatically granted to the wooing game.