'Bloody Ishq' Trailer Review: Avika Gor, Vardhan Puri Starrer Will Send Chills Down Your Spine

Vikram Bhatt said he is scared of watching horror films, even though he enjoys making them for the viewers. He revealed he had been wanting to make a horror love story for the longest and when he spoke to Mahesh Bhatt about it, he approved it. The 'Raaz' director also said that he wants to retain some elements of a horror film like a dark setup, ghosts and spirits and also wanted to add his own ''twists to the tale and give it a fresh mix of a love story, suspense and horror''. He is sure that the film will leave an unforgettable mark on the audiences.