'Bloody Ishq' Trailer Review: Avika Gor, Vardhan Puri Starrer Will Send Chills Down Your Spine

Actors Avika Gor and Vardhan Puri starrer 'Bloody Ishq' trailer was unveiled today, July 16. Directed by Vikram Bhatt, the trailer of the upcoming film was dropped on social media by Disney+ Hotstar. 'Bloody Ishq' has been produced by Mahesh Bhatt. From the trailer, it seems that the horror flick will keep you on the edge of your seats with a chilling narrative and unexpected twists and turns. It is all set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on July 26, 2024.
Disney+Hostar captioned the trailer, ''Raaz har deewar mai hai, Raaz har ishq ke hai.#BloodyIshq starts streaming from July 26.''
Watch the trailer of 'Bloody Ishq' here.
The trailer starts with Avika's character Neha meeting with an accident and she loses her memory. She goes to a remote Scottish island with her partner (Vardhan Puri) where she experiences horrible things. It seems the house has secrets buried deep down. Then we see another character who tells Neha that the house is haunted. Neha wants to know who the spirit is that is haunting her house. The trailer has some creepy moments as well as jump scares which reminds us of Vikram Bhatt's '1920' horror franchise films.
Talking about the film, Avika, in a statement said that she feels very fortunate that Vikram Bhatt thought to cast her in it. She enjoys horror genre and to bag the role was interesting and challenging. Gor also said that it is entirely different from her previous roles in '1920: Horrors of the Heart' or 'Mansion 24'. ''I’m really grateful that when it comes to strong, emotional female characters I’m considered and it gave me this great opportunity to work with the Bhatts again,'' she said and added that Neha’s character helped her explore her inner abilities as an actor.
Vikram Bhatt said he is scared of watching horror films, even though he enjoys making them for the viewers. He revealed he had been wanting to make a horror love story for the longest and when he spoke to Mahesh Bhatt about it, he approved it. The 'Raaz' director also said that he wants to retain some elements of a horror film like a dark setup, ghosts and spirits and also wanted to add his own ''twists to the tale and give it a fresh mix of a love story, suspense and horror''. He is sure that the film will leave an unforgettable mark on the audiences.