'Blood Free' On Disney+ Hotstar Review: Han Hyo-joo, Ju Ji-hoon Starrer Delivers A Futuristic Tale With Jaw-Dropping Visuals

The story of ‘Blood Free’ is intricate and heavy, demanding viewers’ complete attention to ensure nothing significant is missed out on. What’s also interesting to see is that while the story revolves around Yun Ja-yu and her quest to save her company, it also delves into other aspects, touching upon political elements and other characters’ stories as well. With just these two episodes, Lee Soo-yeon has penned the script in such a way that viewers have already begun to formulate theories about who’s behind everything that’s happening. However, on the bigger front, the show grapples with the ever-increasing clash between humanity and technology, offering a glimpse into the possibility of how the world could become. It’s futuristic and aims to break the shackles of the existing food chain with the help of advanced modern-day technology.