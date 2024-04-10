BLACKPINK's JENNIE Makes History; Becomes The First Korean Female Soloist To Spend 15 Weeks On Billboard Hot 100 Chart

BLACKPINK’s members continue to dominate global charts. It’s no surprise that the quartet is talented as soloists as well. One of the members, JENNIE, has solidified her position as a prominent female K-Pop soloist with her 2023 single.
Her collaborative song titled ‘One of the Girls’ has maintained its presence on the Billboard Hot 100 for a remarkable fifteen weeks now—an achievement that has not been attained by any other female K-Pop soloist to date.
For those who don’t know, JENNIE under her stage name Jennie Ruby Jane, marked her acting debut in the highly-criticized HBO original series ‘The Idol.’ In addition to showcasing her acting prowess as Dyanne in the series, the BLACKPINK member collaborated with her cast members, The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp, on the original soundtrack. Together, the trio crafted the standout synth-led R&B track, ‘One of the Girls.’
As of today, the song has achieved an impressive milestone by spending a remarkable 15 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 Charts, currently occupying the 85th place. This extraordinary achievement establishes JENNIE as the first female K-Pop artist to maintain a song on the prestigious charts for such a long period of time. This accomplishment elevates the ‘You & Me’ crooner’s status in the global music scene.
Interestingly, on the same chart last month, ‘One of the Girls’ reached No. 51, which also set another record for the highest-ranking ever attained by a female Korean soloist. Other than the Hot 100 chart, the song continues to maintain its position at No. 18 on Billboard’s Global Excl. U.S. chart in its 26th week, and holds steady at No. 33 on the Global 200 chart in its 24th week.
As for JENNIE’s other activities, she recently joined hands with BROCKHAMPTON’s Matt Champion for a song titled ‘Slow Motion.’ The BLACKPINK member has also taken steps to secure her stage name by applying for a trademark in the USA. The idol is currently gearing up for a solo album slated for release this year.