Art & Entertainment

BLACKPINK's JENNIE Makes History; Becomes The First Korean Female Soloist To Spend 15 Weeks On Billboard Hot 100 Chart

'One Of The Girls,' from HBO's 'The Idol,' features JENNIE, The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp.

Advertisement

Instagram
JENNIE Photo: Instagram
info_icon

BLACKPINK’s members continue to dominate global charts. It’s no surprise that the quartet is talented as soloists as well. One of the members, JENNIE, has solidified her position as a prominent female K-Pop soloist with her 2023 single.

Her collaborative song titled ‘One of the Girls’ has maintained its presence on the Billboard Hot 100 for a remarkable fifteen weeks now—an achievement that has not been attained by any other female K-Pop soloist to date.

For those who don’t know, JENNIE under her stage name Jennie Ruby Jane, marked her acting debut in the highly-criticized HBO original series ‘The Idol.’ In addition to showcasing her acting prowess as Dyanne in the series, the BLACKPINK member collaborated with her cast members, The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp, on the original soundtrack. Together, the trio crafted the standout synth-led R&B track, ‘One of the Girls.’

Advertisement

As of today, the song has achieved an impressive milestone by spending a remarkable 15 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 Charts, currently occupying the 85th place. This extraordinary achievement establishes JENNIE as the first female K-Pop artist to maintain a song on the prestigious charts for such a long period of time. This accomplishment elevates the ‘You & Me’ crooner’s status in the global music scene.

Interestingly, on the same chart last month, ‘One of the Girls’ reached No. 51, which also set another record for the highest-ranking ever attained by a female Korean soloist. Other than the Hot 100 chart, the song continues to maintain its position at No. 18 on Billboard’s Global Excl. U.S. chart in its 26th week, and holds steady at No. 33 on the Global 200 chart in its 24th week.

Advertisement

As for JENNIE’s other activities, she recently joined hands with BROCKHAMPTON’s Matt Champion for a song titled ‘Slow Motion.’ The BLACKPINK member has also taken steps to secure her stage name by applying for a trademark in the USA. The idol is currently gearing up for a solo album slated for release this year.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Sumit Nagal Vs Holger Rune, 2nd Round Monte Carlo Masters Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  2. Actors Who Have Played Biographical Figures On The Silver Screen
  3. Chhattisgarh: 12 Killed As Bus Falls Into Mine Pit In Durg; PM Modi Reacts
  4. What Is The 1864 Arizona Abortion Law? Supreme Court Issues Near-Total Abortion Ban Based On 160-Year-Old Law In The US State
  5. Eid 2024: Songs To Rule Your Playlist This Festive Season
  6. PBKS Vs SRH, IPL 2024: Who Won Yesterday's Match? Check Highlights
  7. Elections 2024 LIVE: BJP Drops Kirron Kher, Replaces Pawan Singh In Latest List; SP Vows Agnipath Scheme Rollback In Manifesto
  8. Sports World LIVE: Sumit Nagal Faces Holger Rune In Monte Carlo Masters Round Of 32