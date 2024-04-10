BLACKPINK's JENNIE Makes History; Becomes The First Korean Female Soloist To Spend 15 Weeks On Billboard Hot 100 Chart

Interestingly, on the same chart last month, ‘One of the Girls’ reached No. 51, which also set another record for the highest-ranking ever attained by a female Korean soloist. Other than the Hot 100 chart, the song continues to maintain its position at No. 18 on Billboard’s Global Excl. U.S. chart in its 26th week, and holds steady at No. 33 on the Global 200 chart in its 24th week.