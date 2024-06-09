‘Blackout’: 5 Reasons Why Vikrant Massey’s Comedy Thriller Should Be On Your Watch List

Following his powerful performance in ‘12th Fail’, Filmfare Award winner Vikrant Massey returned with ‘Blackout’ this week. The film promises to be a fantastic blend of comedy, pleasure, and excitement. This comic thriller, directed by Devang Bhavsar and produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Niraj Kothari, promises to be a must-see. The film also stars Mouni Roy and Sunil Grover in pivotal roles.