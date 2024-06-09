Art & Entertainment

‘Blackout’: 5 Reasons Why Vikrant Massey’s Comedy Thriller Should Be On Your Watch List

Vikrant Massey received tremendous applause for ‘12th Fail’. Now, he has come out with his next ‘Blackout’. Here are a few reasons why this film should be on your watch list.

‘Blackout’ Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Following his powerful performance in ‘12th Fail’, Filmfare Award winner Vikrant Massey returned with ‘Blackout’ this week. The film promises to be a fantastic blend of comedy, pleasure, and excitement. This comic thriller, directed by Devang Bhavsar and produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Niraj Kothari, promises to be a must-see. The film also stars Mouni Roy and Sunil Grover in pivotal roles.

Here’s a few strong reasons to tune in to the film:

1. A Perfect Family Movie With Punchlines

‘Blackout’ provides a lovely viewing experience for families, complete with great punchlines that add comedy and charm.

2. Vikrant Massey In An Unseen Avatar

Witness Vikrant Massey as never before, demonstrating his flexibility and bringing a new, compelling personality to the screen.

3. Heist With Fun, Comedy And Thriller Elements

This film blends the excitement of a robbery with humour, keeping you on the edge of your seat with its captivating and exciting narrative.

4. Music

Another incentive to watch ‘Blackout’ is its superb soundtrack, which includes upbeat pieces that give energy and excitement to the action.

5. Best Camaraderie and Friendship

The video eloquently depicts the depth of friendship, emphasizing the best camaraderie between strangers who become friends, and is accompanied by an amazing music.

Have you already seen ‘Blackout’? Share your thoughts about the film with us.

