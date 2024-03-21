‘Bhaiyya Ji’ Teaser: A Menacing Manoj Bajpayee Is Out To Seek Revenge In His 100th Film

The teaser opens with an injured Manoj aka Bhaiyaaji surrounded by a group of men looking to kill him. “Yeh saanp ke jaise aankhon se photo kheench leta hai (He can capture photos through his eyes like a snake),” one of them is heard saying. However, when one of them attacks him with a rod, Bhaiyya Ji gets up and makes the attackers run for their lives. The teaser features him in a threatening role with blood dripping from his forehead, and his eyes full of vengeance. As soon as the attackers reach him, he gets up, grabs a beedi and starts smoking.