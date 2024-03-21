‘Bhaiyya Ji’ Teaser: A Menacing Manoj Bajpayee Is Out To Seek Revenge In His 100th Film

The official teaser of Manoj Bajpayee’s ‘Bhaiyya Ji’ was unveiled on Wednesday, and it features the actor in a menacing role. Set in Bihar’s Sitamarhi, in 2014, the film has Manoj in a rugged role, as he dons a dhoti and with a gamcha on his shoulder.
The action-packed teaser was shared on Instagram by the actor and the makers, with a caption, “Ab nivedan nahin, narsanhar hoga… aa gayi hai Bhaiyaaji ki pehli jhalak (There won’t petition, there will genocide. The first look of Bhaiyaaji is here).”
The teaser opens with an injured Manoj aka Bhaiyaaji surrounded by a group of men looking to kill him. “Yeh saanp ke jaise aankhon se photo kheench leta hai (He can capture photos through his eyes like a snake),” one of them is heard saying. However, when one of them attacks him with a rod, Bhaiyya Ji gets up and makes the attackers run for their lives. The teaser features him in a threatening role with blood dripping from his forehead, and his eyes full of vengeance. As soon as the attackers reach him, he gets up, grabs a beedi and starts smoking.
Watch the teaser here:
Directed by Apoov Singh Karki, ‘Bhaiyya Ji’ is all set to release on May 24. It is reportedly based on a man who stands up for his family and seeks revenge for each wrong done towards them. Deepak Kingrani has written the script for the film, and it seems he wishes to recapture the magic of ‘70s and ’80s Hindi Cinema. Interestingly, ‘Bhaiyaaji’ marks the actor’s 100th film.
Manoj Bajpayee, who is the lead of the action-drama, serves also as a producer for the film, which marks his second collaboration with director Apoorv Singh Karki and producer Vinod Bhanushali after ’Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai’.
“I am thrilled to step into the world of Bhaiyya Ji. It will be a raw and intense character that I am excited to bring to life. A thorough mainstream entertainer that Bhaiyya Ji is, (it) made me decide to collaborate with Apoorv Singh Karki, who directed Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai and become the producer for this one along with the lovely team,” the 54-year-old actor told news agency PTI regarding their collaboration.