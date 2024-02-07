Beyoncé Teases Upcoming Hair Care Line 'Cécred'; Check Out The Cryptic Trailer Inside

“How many of ya’ll knew my first job was sweeping hair in my mama’s salon?” the singer wrote, adding, “Destiny’s Child got our start by performing for clients while they were getting their hair done. I was exposed to so many different kinds of entrepreneurial women in her salon. I saw firsthand how the ways we nurture and celebrate hair can directly impact our souls. I watched her heal and be of service to so many women.” Beyoncé continued, “Having learned so much on my hair journey, I’ve always dreamed of carrying on her legacy. I can’t wait for you to experience what I’ve been creating.”