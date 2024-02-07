Beyoncé Teases Upcoming Hair Care Line 'Cécred'; Check Out The Cryptic Trailer Inside

Legendary singer Beyoncé has made an exciting announcement and the industry cannot keep calm. She is officially stepping foot in the beauty industry with launching a hair care line - Cécred - after keeping fans on edge about this exciting news since last year.
The Grammy-winning singer dropped the news on Wednesday morning IST through her social media. In the caption, she stated, “Hair is sacred. The journey begins Feb 20. Visit CECRED.COM,” accompanied by a montage featuring people washing, combing, and brushing their hair.
While the specific products, such as shampoos, conditioners, or dyes, are not yet revealed, the singer confirmed that Cécred is a hair care line. True to her style, Beyoncé remained tight-lipped about what exactly the audiences should anticipate.
In May 2023, the ‘Cuff It’ singer hinted that a hair care line was on the horizon. She posted a three-part carousel on her social media, featuring a photo of herself styling her natural curls, seated in front of a mirror, accompanied by a message which emphasized upon the importance of the beauty brand.
“How many of ya’ll knew my first job was sweeping hair in my mama’s salon?” the singer wrote, adding, “Destiny’s Child got our start by performing for clients while they were getting their hair done. I was exposed to so many different kinds of entrepreneurial women in her salon. I saw firsthand how the ways we nurture and celebrate hair can directly impact our souls. I watched her heal and be of service to so many women.” Beyoncé continued, “Having learned so much on my hair journey, I’ve always dreamed of carrying on her legacy. I can’t wait for you to experience what I’ve been creating.”
Hence, referring to this, she shared another video on her Instagram today morning, stating, “Rumors are true. Cécred is coming. Mark your calendars 2.20.24.”
Of course, this has made her fanbase, Beyhive, go gaga. One commented, “ima just assume the live album is inside the box of shampoo.” Another said, “Now I gotta grow hair dammit.” While one more chimed in and stated, “Honestly Beyonce could drop cow manure and we’d all purchase it. Help us, Lord.”
Alongside, she included the handle to the official Instagram account of the brand. The Instagram bio of the brand provides a link to the official website.