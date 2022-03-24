Bengali Actor Abhishek Chatterjee Passes Away At 58

Bengali actor Abhishek Chatterjee passed away on Thursday, March 24. He was 58 years old. While the exact reason for his death is yet to be determined, he was known to be battling an illness for a while now. More details on his last rites are yet to be given out by the family.

A report in the Times of India suggested that the actor suffered a cardiac arrest. According to reports, he was shooting on March 23, when he started feeling unwell. He even threw up on set multiple times and the crew members suggested that he goes to the hospital. However, Chatterjee refused and went back home. His family called a doctor home, who gave him medication. However, the actor passed away late at night.

Tollywood celebs reeled from shock at the news of his tragic death. Celebs Laboni Sarkar, Gourab Roy Chowdhury, Trina Saha, Koushik Roy shared their condolences.

For the unversed, Chatterjee was known for his works predominantly in Bengali Cinema as well as Bengali television. He made his big-screen debut with the film ‘Pathbhola’ in 1986. In that, he shared the screen with actors such as Sandhya Roy, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Tapas Paul and Utpal Dutt. The film was directed by Tarun Majumdar. He had also been seen in other noteworthy projects including ‘Ora Charjon’, ‘Tumi Koto Sundar’, ‘Surer Akashe’, ‘Toofan’, ‘Maryada’, ‘Amar Prem’, ‘Papi’, ‘Haraner Nat Jamai’, ‘Jeevan Pradip’, ‘Puroshottam Abirvab’, ‘Mayer Anchal’, ‘Arjun Aamar Naam’ and ‘Sabuj Saathi’. Chatterjee had also been part of the TV show ‘‘Khorkuto’, where he played the role of actress Trina Saha’s dad. He has also been part of other shows such as ‘Mohor’, ‘Chokher Tara Tui’, ‘Kusum Dola’ and ‘Phagun Bou’.

On the personal front, Chatterjee did his schooling at Baranagore Ramakrishna Mission Ashrama High School and graduated from Seth Anandram Jaipuria College, University of Calcutta.