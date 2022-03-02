Wednesday, Mar 02, 2022
Benedict Cumberbatch Speaks Up On Russia-Ukraine War

Actor Benedict Cumberbatch extends support and requests everyone to help the children and families of people in Russia and Ukraine, who're struggling to survive as rockets rain down on their cities.

Benedict Cumberbatch Instagram

Updated: 02 Mar 2022 4:36 pm

Actor Benedict Cumberbatch used the unveiling of his star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame to call attention to the Russia-Ukraine crisis, as it continues to rage across the Ukrainian region following the Russian invasion.

Cumberbatch told reporters at the event, "I can't speak today at this amazing moment in my life on this extraordinary platform without acknowledging the obvious of what's happening in Ukraine and to show my support for the people of Ukraine, my support for the people of Russia who are opposing the kleptocracy and the idiocy of that route to try and halt the progression of this atrocity."

He went on to say, "But it's more now for all of us to do than just have thoughts and prayers. We need to act. We need to go onto embassy websites. We need to see what we can do as citizens of the world, citizens of Europe and people who want a better place and a better outcome for this horrendous moment - for these people with children, with families who are struggling to survive as rockets rain down on their cities."

The actor thanked his wife and his three sons for their support in his career, he said that keeps him “grounded”. Cumberbatch will next be seen in the Marvel movie ‘Doctor Strange 2', in which he will reprise his role as a superhero Doctor Stephen Strange.

‘Doctor Strange’ is set to open in cinemas on Friday, May 6.

