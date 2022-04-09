Saturday, Apr 09, 2022
Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez Engaged

Celebrity couple Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez, who rekindled their romance last year, got engaged recently.

Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez Credit: AP

Updated: 09 Apr 2022 1:39 pm

Celebrity couple Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are all set to be married soon. The couple, who rekindled their romance last year, have got engaged.

Lopez’s rep confirmed the news to people.com. Also, Lopez shared the news in her On The JLo newsletter. This was days after she was photographed wearing a ring that appeared to be an engagement ring.

She spoke about the development in her Friday evening email to her inner circle. She also teased her fans with a hint of the news on Twitter, urging them to go On The JLo to get to know about the major development in her life. "So I have a really exciting and special story to share... (sic)," Lopez told her followers. She also added a diamond ring emoji to her Twitter handle.

Lopez accepted the Icon Award at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in March and Affleck was spotted cheering her on with his son Samuel and her daughter Emme.

Lopes has 14-year-old twins Emme and Max with ex-husband Marc Anthony, and Affleck shares three kids with ex-wife Jennifer Garner - Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10.

In a recent interview with people.com, Lopez shared that she and Affleck are able to connect better now than they did years back as the two of them have matured. “We're older now, we're smarter, we have more experience, we're at different places in our lives, we have kids now, and we have to be very conscious of those things,” she said, adding, "It's a beautiful outcome that this has happened in this way at this time in our lives where we can really appreciate and celebrate each other and respect each other."

