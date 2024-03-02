Art & Entertainment

Being a parent, Haarsh Limbachiyaa Loves Kids; To Host 'Super Star Singer 3'

Producer and TV host Haarsh Limbachiyaa, who has donned the hat of host for the kids' singing reality show 'Superstar Singer 3', has shared the reason for joining the show, saying being a parent himself, he enjoys being around children.

IANS
March 2, 2024
March 2, 2024
       
Haarsh Limbachiyaa Photo: Instagram
Talking about the show, Haarsh, who has been the host of 'Khatra Khatra Khatra', shared: "I am really excited to host 'Superstar Singer 3' for two main reasons. First, I love music, and second and most importantly, I get a chance to witness our country’s young wonders creating magic on stage with their voice."

"Plus, being a parent myself, I have got to learn so much more about kids and I enjoy being around them; they lighten up the atmosphere with their sheer innocence," he added.

Haarsh is married to comedian Bharti Singh, and they have a baby boy named Laksh.

He said: "Along with adding a touch of entertainment, I will strive to motivate the young ones, keeping them calm and building their confidence, ensuring that they are at ease and having fun along the way."

In the show, Neha Kakkar will step into the role of 'Super Judge', while Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Salman Ali, Mohd Danish and Sayali Kamble will reprise their roles as Captains.

'Superstar Singer Season 3' will premiere on Sony on March 9.

Producer

