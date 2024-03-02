Being a parent, Haarsh Limbachiyaa Loves Kids; To Host 'Super Star Singer 3'

Producer and TV host Haarsh Limbachiyaa, who has donned the hat of host for the kids' singing reality show 'Superstar Singer 3', has shared the reason for joining the show, saying being a parent himself, he enjoys being around children.

Talking about the show, Haarsh, who has been the host of 'Khatra Khatra Khatra', shared: "I am really excited to host 'Superstar Singer 3' for two main reasons. First, I love music, and second and most importantly, I get a chance to witness our country’s young wonders creating magic on stage with their voice."