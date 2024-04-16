‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ Box Office Collection Day 5: Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff Film Fails Crucial Monday Test

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff’s latest film ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’, helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, has not been able to live up to the expectations ever since its opening on Thursday. Now with the film failing the crucial Monday test, it’s almost the end for the big-budget action entertainer, which completely crashed after the four-day extended Eid holiday weekend. As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the film minted a mere Rs 2.50 cr on Monday, which means the film has no sign of recovery.
Despite select cinemas offering tickets priced at Rs 127, the Monday collections remained low. ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ has so far collected Rs 43.40 cr across India, against a reported budget of Rs 350 crore. Ahead of the film’s release, producer Vashu Bhagnani had mentioned how the film would gross Rs 1,100 crore worldwide.
‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’, which was also released in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada, made a combined collection of almost Rs 4 crore in five days. Even though official worldwide figures are yet to be revealed, ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ is likely to hit the Rs 100 crore mark, since its four-day global worldwide total stood at Rs 96 crore.
It cannot go unnoticed that ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ should have opened at a number over Rs 40 crore, since it is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, known for his earlier hits like ‘Sultan’ and ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’, and the presence of Akshay and Tiger. The five-day total of the film is actually the one-day total of his last theatrical film, ‘Bharat’, which collected Rs 42 crore during Eid. Mounted on a budget of over Rs 350 crores, the film might end up its lifetime collection in the range of Akshay Kumar’s film ‘Samrat Prithviraj’, which tanked at Rs 68 crore.
At the box office, ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ clashed with Ajay Devgn-starrer ‘Maidaan’. Leaving ‘Sooryavanshi’ and ‘OMG 2’, ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ is Akshay Kumar’s seventh flop in the post-pandemic times, and Tiger Shroff’s third consecutive flop after ‘Heropanti 2’ and ‘Ganapath’.