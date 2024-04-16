‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ Box Office Collection Day 5: Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff Film Fails Crucial Monday Test

It cannot go unnoticed that ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ should have opened at a number over Rs 40 crore, since it is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, known for his earlier hits like ‘Sultan’ and ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’, and the presence of Akshay and Tiger. The five-day total of the film is actually the one-day total of his last theatrical film, ‘Bharat’, which collected Rs 42 crore during Eid. Mounted on a budget of over Rs 350 crores, the film might end up its lifetime collection in the range of Akshay Kumar’s film ‘Samrat Prithviraj’, which tanked at Rs 68 crore.