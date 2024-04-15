‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ Box Office Collection Day 4: Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff’s Film Crosses Rs 40 Crore Mark

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff’s latest flick, ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’, continues to perform well at the box office after seeing a drop on its second day of release. As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the film has collected Rs 9 crore on Sunday, taking its total domestic earnings to Rs 40.75 crore. The makers of the film, which is made at a reported budget of Rs 350 crore, have introduced a buy-one-get-one offer on Sunday.
‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ has continued to perform decently at the box office after its debut on Thursday, coinciding with Eid festivities. It collected Rs 15.65 crore on day one, but witnessed a 51 percent drop on day two and earned Rs 7.6 crore. It then witnessed a slight weekend surge, and collected Rs 8.5 crore on Friday and Rs 9 crore on Sunday.
For both Akshay and Tiger, ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ remains of utmost importance after their streak of unsuccessful films. Following a series of flops like ‘Samrat Prithviraj’, ‘Raksha Bandhan’ and ‘Cuttputlli’, Akshay saw a hit with ‘OMG 2’. But ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ is yet to match the performance of ‘OMG 2’, which minted Rs 55.17 crore within the same timeframe.
Tiger, on the other hand, saw his last hit in 2022. His last few films, ‘Ganapath’ and ‘Heropanti 2’, failed to perform at the box office. ‘Ganapath’ earned merely Rs 15.5 crore, while ‘Heropanti 2’ collected Rs 35 crore.
At the box office, ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ was released alongside Ajay Devgn’s ‘Maidaan’, and has outpaced its counterpart in terms of box office collections. ‘Maidaan’ has minted only Rs 21.85 crore within the first four days of its release. ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ also has an ensemble cast including Alaya F, Manushi Chillar, Ronit Roy, Sonakshi Sinha, and Prithviraj Sukumaran. It is helmed and written by Ali Abbas Zafar, and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Ali Abbas Zafar.