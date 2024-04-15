‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ Box Office Collection Day 4: Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff’s Film Crosses Rs 40 Crore Mark

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff’s latest flick, ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’, continues to perform well at the box office after seeing a drop on its second day of release. As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the film has collected Rs 9 crore on Sunday, taking its total domestic earnings to Rs 40.75 crore. The makers of the film, which is made at a reported budget of Rs 350 crore, have introduced a buy-one-get-one offer on Sunday.