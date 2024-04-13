‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ Box Office Collection Day 2: Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff’s Film Fails To Perform Well

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff had been busy promoting their film ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ before its release on April 11. However, the film has failed to live up to the expectations. After making Rs 15.65 crore on its opening day in India, the film has collected Rs 7 crore on its second day, as per industry tracker Sacnilk. The film’s domestic total now stands at Rs 22.65 crore. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film was expected to be a big-budget extravaganza with Akshay and Tiger performing some death-defying stunts.
‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ hit the cinema halls on Eid, which was a holiday. Despite that, the film’s opening day numbers were average and the film was expected to pick up over the extended weekend. However, that still remains to be seen. So far, ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ hasn’t been able to garner positive reviews, and the film might see a dip in the collections even further.
The film clashed at the box office with ‘Maidaan’, starring Ajay Devgn, and it had a slow start at the box office. It made Rs 7.1 crore on its opening day, and could collect Rs 2.75 crore on its second day, with its box office collection total standing at Rs 9.85 crore.
Coming to Akshay, he has had a series of flops at the box office with films like ‘Samrat Prithviraj’, ‘Ram Setu’, ‘Bachchhan Paandey’, ‘Raksha Bandhan’ all failing to perform at the box office. ‘Samrat Prithviraj’, which was one of the biggest flops of 2023, galso opened better than ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’, and made Rs 23.3 crore in India during its first two days, and wrapped up its run at the box office with Rs 68.05 crore.
‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ also stars Alaya F, Manushi Chillar, Ronit Roy, Sonakshi Sinha and Prithviraj Sukumaran.