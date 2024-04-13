‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ Box Office Collection Day 2: Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff’s Film Fails To Perform Well

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff had been busy promoting their film ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ before its release on April 11. However, the film has failed to live up to the expectations. After making Rs 15.65 crore on its opening day in India, the film has collected Rs 7 crore on its second day, as per industry tracker Sacnilk. The film’s domestic total now stands at Rs 22.65 crore. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film was expected to be a big-budget extravaganza with Akshay and Tiger performing some death-defying stunts.