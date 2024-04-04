Ali Abbas Zafar Finally Addresses Rumoured Fallout With Salman Khan Following Collaboration On 'Bharat'

“If he loves you, he will love you to death, if he is angry with you, he will show that anger, if he doesn’t like you, he will let you know that he doesn’t like you,” Zafar said of Khan, adding, “He is such a pure soul that even though we have not worked together in the last 5-6 years, whenever we meet each other, we speak with the same love and respect. My respect for him is very high.” Zafar also stated that Khan is one of the two people who have “contributed a lot to my career,” the other being Aditya Chopra.