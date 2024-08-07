'Border 2' is to be directed by Anurag Singh and is expected to go on floors by November. Recently, there were rumours that Punjabi actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh will be part of the war drama. On the reports, the source said nothing is confirmed yet but Diljit has been approached by the makers. ''It will be a treat to see Diljit and Sunny together on screen, given their strong audience base in north India,'' added the source.