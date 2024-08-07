In June this year, actor Sunny Deol officially announced 'Border 2', the sequel to his 1997 blockbuster film. Prior to the announcement, there were reports of Ayushmann Khurrana being part of the sequel. He and Sunny were said to be playing the leads. However, the latest report states that Ayushmann is no longer part of 'Border 2' as he was ‘unsure of his positioning’ in the Sunny Deol-led film.
Why did Ayushmann Khurrana leave 'Border 2'?
Mid-Day reported that after months-long talks, Ayushmann has let go of the Sunny Deol starrer. A source informed the portal, “Ayushmann was in talks to play a soldier in the sequel. While both Ayushmann and the makers were keen on collaborating, the actor felt unsure of his positioning in an ensemble led by Sunny, a towering star in his own right.''
'Border 2' is to be directed by Anurag Singh and is expected to go on floors by November. Recently, there were rumours that Punjabi actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh will be part of the war drama. On the reports, the source said nothing is confirmed yet but Diljit has been approached by the makers. ''It will be a treat to see Diljit and Sunny together on screen, given their strong audience base in north India,'' added the source.
Neither Sunny Deol or the producers have commented on Ayushmann's exit from the film.
'Border 2' has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta and Nidhi Dutta. It is said to be releasing in 2026.
'Border 2' is a sequel to the 1997 blockbuster drama 'Border', which was directed by JP Dutta. It hit the theatres on June 13, 1997. The war drama was set against the backdrop of Indo-Pakistani War, 1971. Apart from Sunny Deol, the film had a stellar ensemble cast of Jackie Shroff, Akshaye Khanna, Suniel Shetty, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Pooja Bhatt, and Puneet Issar, among others.