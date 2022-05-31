Ayushmann Khurrana On Tahira Kashyap's Book: Could Be Entertaining For People, But I Don’t Read It

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana recently spoke up about his wife Tahira Kashyap's book in which she talks about their sex life, while talking to Filmfare. Kashyap talked about her husband drinking the breastmilk she had pumped for their baby and them joining the ‘mile-high club’ after an unsatisfactory post-birth honeymoon vacation in the opening chapter of her book ‘The 7 Sins Of Being A Mother’.

As he is a pretty private person, Khurrana confessed that he hasn't read the book. The actor stated that while some readers may enjoy the book, he is not one of them.

When asked how he reacted to the book as a husband and reader, he said, "As a reader, it may be entertaining, but personally, I am a very private person. She is very different from me. I don’t like talking about my private life, but that’s how we are different from each other. It could be entertaining for some people, but I don’t read it."

Asked if he cringed at the revelations in the book, the actor said, "I don’t know! She’ll do whatever she wants, but I am not that person."

The couple got married in 2008 having dated since they were in school. They have a 10-year-old son named Virajveer and an 8-year-old daughter named Varushka. In a recent interview with actress Shilpa Shetty, Kashyap discussed her and Khuranna's sex lives. "Even a quickie, in our circumstances, costs a lot of calories, therefore...," she had responded when Shetty asked her to rank sex as an exercise.

On Friday, May 27, Khuranna's latest feature, 'Anek,' was released in theatres. The film, directed by filmmaker Anubhav Sinha and co-starring Andrea Kevichusa, is a socio-political drama set in Northeast India that follows an undercover cop on a quest to restore peace in the region. The picture has had a terrible box-office performance till now.