Sam Worthington, who starred in 'Avatar,' has joined the cast of stand-up comic and actor Kevin Hart's Netflix heist thriller 'Lift'. The film’s plot revolves around Hart’s character, a master thief, who is wooed by his ex-girlfriend and the FBI to pull off an impossible heist with his multinational crew on a Boeing 777 flight from London to Zurich.

The film also features actors Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Vincent D'Onofrio, Billy Magnussen, Ursula Corbero, Yun Jee Kim, Viveik Kalra, Paul Anderson, Burn Gorman, Jean Reno and Jacob Batalon.

According to Deadline, filmmaker F Gary Gray will direct the movie and the script was penned by Dan Kunka and Jeremy Doner.

The film is produced by Genre Pictures' Simon Kinberg and Audrey Chon and 6th & Idaho's Matt Reeves and Adam Kassan. Hart will be producing the project along with Brian Smiley for his HartBeat Productions. Gray, Brent O'Connor and Patricia Braga are executive producing.

Worthington was last seen in the film ‘Lansky’ (2021). He is also awaiting the release of the second movie of the ‘Avatar’ franchise, ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’, on December 16 this year.

