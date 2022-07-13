Athiya Shetty Reacts On Wedding Rumours, Says 'I hope I'm invited'

Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty has finally broken her silence on the rumour about her wedding with cricketer K.L. Rahul. Athiya Shetty, the daughter of Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty, responded for the first time to rumours that the couple is marrying in the next few of months.

Athiya Shetty Shared This On Her Instagram Story Instagram

On Wednesday, she took to her Instagram stories and wrote, "I hope I'm invited to this wedding that's taking place in 3 months lol."



The actress-cricketer couple made their relationship official last year. The star cricketer wished the actress on her birthday with a social media post featuring the two. However, the two have never spoken about their wedding publicly.

The actress was last seen in 'Motichoor Chaknachoor' alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

[With Inputs From IANS]