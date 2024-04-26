New York’s highest court, on Thursday, overturned Harvey Weinstein’s 2020 rape conviction. The movie mogul was sent to jail for 23 years in 2020 for two sex crimes, however, the court of appeals has now called the decision the result of an unfair trial. Weinstein would still remain imprisoned after being convicted of rape in Los Angeles and sentenced to 16 years.
Post the shocking overturning of the disgraced producer’s rape conviction, Hollywood’s leading celebs, most of whom had levelled allegations against them, reacted to the New York court’s decision with anger.
Ashley Judd, who was among the first to share her allegations against Harvey Weinstein, told the New York Times, “That is unfair to survivors. We still live in our truth. And we know what happened.” At a press conference, she later added, “This is what it’s like to be a woman in America, living with male entitlement to our bodies.” Oscar winner Mira Sorvino, who asserted that Weinstein sexually harassed her, claimed that she was “horrified” and “disgusted” for saving “predators not victims”.
Rosanna Arquette, who also made leveled allegations against Weinstein, told Hollywood Reporter, “Harvey was rightfully convicted. It’s unfortunate that the court has overturned his conviction. As a survivor, I am beyond disappointed.”
Rose McGowan, who has accused the film mogul of raping her, said in a video statement, “No matter what they overturn, they cannot take away who we are and what we know, what we’ve gone through and what we can achieve in this life. We are not victims. We are people that were injured by evil.”
Katherine Kendall informed that she is “flabbergasted”. Kendall too had accused Weinstein of being a sexual predator.
Amber Tamblyn, actor, author and activist, termed the decision “a loss to the entire community of women who put their lives and careers on the line to speak out”. Ellen Barkin termed the court’s reversal an “outrage”. She had earlier claimed that Weinstein verbally abused her during production of 1992 project ‘Into the West’.
Rosie Perez, who testified against Weinstein trial and claimed her friend Annabella Sciorra told her she had been raped by him, wrote on X, “WTF!” Tarana Burke, the founder of the #MeToo movement, asserted “moments like this underscore why movements are necessary”.
The #MeToo movement was kicked off in 2017 after around 80 women accused Weinstein of various acts of sexual assault and harassment.