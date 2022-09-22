Thursday, Sep 22, 2022
Arya-Starrer 'Captain' Heading To ZEE5 For Global Digital Premiere

Tamil sci-fi action thriller "Captain" will have its world digital premiere on September 30, streaming platform ZEE5 said Thursday.

Captain
Captain IANS

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 22 Sep 2022 7:26 pm

Directed by Shakti Soundar Rajan, the film was released in theatres on September 8. It stars Arya, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Kavya Shetty, Simran and Harish Uthaman.

"Captain" chronicles the story of a team of soldiers, led by a brave military man played by Arya, who undertakes a dangerous and life-threatening mission in a restricted forest area. It is produced by The Show People.

Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 India, said the team is thrilled to add yet another Tamil title into its library following the success of "Vikram" and "Yaanai".

"The movie has phenomenal visuals paired with great performances by actors. 'Captain' also deals with multiple genres like action, sci-fi that the audience will enjoy. 

"At ZEE5, our endeavour is to always expand the entertainment canvas for consumers enabling them to explore a wider range of genres," Kalra said in a statement.

D Imman is credited as the music composer on "Captain" with S Yuva serving as the director of photography.

Originally released in Tamil, the film will also cater to Telugu audiences across more than 190 countries and territories.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Arya Captain Zee5 Global Digital Premiere Science Fiction Thriller Tamil Cinema Shakti Soundar Rajan Aishwarya Lekshmi
