Arun Govil To Contest Lok Sabha Polls On BJP Ticket From Meerut, Assures He Would Put In His Best

'Ramayan' actor Arun Govil's name featured in the list of BJP candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Yes, the actor who is already the member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), will be contesting from his hometown, Meerut in the upcoming elections. On Sunday, Arun Govil expressed his gratitude towards the party and its Central Election Committee (CEC) for giving him the opportunity. He also promised that he will give his best.