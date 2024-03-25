Arun Govil To Contest Lok Sabha Polls On BJP Ticket From Meerut, Assures He Would Put In His Best

'Ramayan' actor Arun Govil's name featured in the list of BJP candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Yes, the actor who is already the member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), will be contesting from his hometown, Meerut in the upcoming elections. On Sunday, Arun Govil expressed his gratitude towards the party and its Central Election Committee (CEC) for giving him the opportunity. He also promised that he will give his best.
He wrote on X in Hindi that is translated to English as, “Heartfelt gratitude to Shri Narendra Modi ji and the selection committee who have given me such a big responsibility by making me the MP candidate of Meerut. I will make every effort to fully live up to the trust of the Bharatiya Janata Party and the expectations of the public… Jai Shri Ram''.
Advertisement
For the unversed, Arun Govil's name appeared in the fifth list of candidates for the Lok Sabha polls shared on Sunday (March 24) night. Actress Kangana Ranaut's name also appeared in the same list. She will be contesting from her hometown Mandi, Himachal Pradesh.
Kangana also expressed her gratitude to the party and wrote, “My beloved Bharat and Bhartiya Janta’s own party, Bharatiya Janta party ( BJP) has always had my unconditional support, today the national leadership of BJP has announced me as their Loksabha candidate from my birth place Himachal Pradesh, Mandi (constituency) I abide by the high command’s decision on contesting Loksabha polls. I feel honoured and elated to officially join the party. I look forward to be a worthy karyakarta and a reliable public servant. Thanks.”
Advertisement
The Chief election commissioner, recently announced the Lok Sabha elections 2024 dates. The elections happen will in 7 phases; starting on April 19 and ending on June 1. The results will be out on June 4.
Will Kangana Ranaut and Arun Govil be able to come out with flying colours? Well, only time will tell.