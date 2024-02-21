This week on Friday, on February 23, two Bollywood movies will clash at the box office. Yami Gautam's 'Article 370' and Vidyut Jammwal and Arjun Rampal starrer 'Crakk' will lock horns at the box office. Both films are of different genres and they will have their respective audiences. Outlook India spoke to a couple of trade experts to know their opinions on the Day 1 box office collections of 'Article 370' and 'Crakk'. Here's what they have to say.
Producer and film business expert, Girish Johar said that the buzz of 'Article 370' is superior to that of 'Crakk'. He continued, ''If it gets a little push by the government, it will help the movie and media interactions are also happening. So, definitely, awareness is there and even the trailer has been liked.''
''Crakk's trailer has also been liked by the audiences. It's a hardcore sports based action film and it is the first time, I think that has come to India. Everyone is keen to watch it. I really hope both films do well because currently the situation is critical and we are facing a lull at the box office. It is important that both films perform well,'' he added.
On the box-office prediction, Johar said that both films are looking forward to open around Rs 2-3 crore mark. ''The good part is that whatever films audiences expect, if they like it, from the evening it can go up and then we have a good weekends on the cards. The window is quite open and there is clear space as well,'' he concluded.
Film exhibitor Lokendra Jain said that if some party favours 'Article 370', it may do well at the ticket window and added, ''I think it might collect Rs 1.5 crore and not more than that''. On Vidyut Jammwal's 'Crakk' Day 1 box office collection, he predicted Rs 3-4 crore.
Jain also said that February-March, are not the months of business. ''There is exam period, and then elections fever will be coming up. So, films releasing in these months will not be able to do great business at the box office,'' he added.
'Article 370' is directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale and 'Crakk' is helmed by Aditya Datt.