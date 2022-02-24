Arshad Warsi Deletes Meme On Russia-Ukraine Situation After Getting Trolled By Netizens

Actor Arshad Warsi deleted the meme which he has posted on his official Twitter handle on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict on Thursday (February 24). The actor received huge backlash from the netizens on his tweet.

Warsi shared a 'Golmaal' meme which was a video of himself and co-stars Ajay Devgn, Sharman Joshi, and Rimi Sen, tagging them as America, Russia, Ukraine, and rebel-held areas of Ukraine. He captioned the meme as, "Self explanatory… Golmaal was way ahead of its time."

The meme was not well received by the Twitterverse. Many people condemned him for being 'insensitive,' calling his tweet 'abhorrent and distasteful.'

A Twitter user commented on the actor's post, "I respect everyone's right to say what they want, so I'm gonna say this: You shouldn't treat this as an opportunity to gloat on your movie. It's abhorrent, and quite honestly, distasteful. Say whatever you like, but know this."

I respect everyone's right to say what they want, so I'm gonna say this: You shouldn't treat this as an opportunity to gloat on your movie. It's abhorrent, and quite honestly, distasteful.



Say whatever you like, but know this. — Floki (@HeerakaT) February 24, 2022

Another user criticising Warsi's tweet, wrote, "People are dying and you are laughing."

Many other users expressed their displeasure over the actor's tweet.

I get the comedy... the references but again this is no drill.. this is real time. There's a war going on somewhere out there — Dey (@RdDey) February 24, 2022

As much as I respect you as an artist, trying to make fun of a war situation is a little insensitive to my taste sir. — CURRY for Goat PG (@amanBBP) February 24, 2022

this is not right time to do this sir...war is a very dangerous situation...we should not make fun of — Mayank Gupta (@mayankguptaown1) February 24, 2022

Many Bollywood actors expressed their concerns over the Russia-Ukraine situation and prayed for harmony.

I worry incessantly for my mother who is battling cancer in the।midst of covid. But when I think of the families and cancer patients in the middle of war, my brain just ceases to comprehend. Nothing absolutely nothing is uglier than war.Mother's don't give life for war. — Tillotama Shome (@TillotamaShome) February 24, 2022

Every annexation/withdrawal of troops that push a country back into the Dark Ages/new data privacy rules, everything that’ll happen now will happen to ‘further democracy’ and in ‘national interest’.

(If people don’t fight for freedom, we’ll be glorified serfs again ☺️badhai) pic.twitter.com/WETvjQQdhZ — RichaChadha (@RichaChadha) February 24, 2022

If the Russian / Ukrainian conflict evokes a sense of fairness n justice , a humane desire to protect the weaker in them , Why all of the western powers are totally indiffrent towards Saudi carpet bombings and atrocities on a small country like Yemen . — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) February 23, 2022

There are 18000 Indian students and many families who are struck in Ukraine, I am sure Government must be trying their best to get them back. I urge Indian Embassy to find an alternate route for their evacuation. Praying for their safety. #IndiansInUkraine — sonu sood (@SonuSood) February 24, 2022

Russian President Vladimir Putin declared war on Ukraine on Thursday (February 24) and issued a stern warning to Russia's Western allies against helping Ukraine. As Putin announced that Russia would launch a military attack on Ukraine, explosions could be heard in Kiev, Ukraine's capital.