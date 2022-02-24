Friday, Feb 25, 2022
Arshad Warsi Deletes Meme On Russia-Ukraine Situation After Getting Trolled By Netizens

Actor Arshad Warsi took to Twitter to share a meme from his film 'Golmaal' and related it to the situation in Ukraine currently. Netizens criticized the actor.

Arshad Warsi Deletes Meme On Russia-Ukraine Situation After Getting Trolled By Netizens
Actor Arshad Warsi Instagram - @arshad_warsi

Updated: 24 Feb 2022 11:17 pm

Actor Arshad Warsi deleted the meme which he has posted on his official Twitter handle on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict on Thursday (February 24). The actor received huge backlash from the netizens on his tweet.

Warsi shared a 'Golmaal' meme which was a video of himself and co-stars Ajay Devgn, Sharman Joshi, and Rimi Sen, tagging them as America, Russia, Ukraine, and rebel-held areas of Ukraine. He captioned the meme as, "Self explanatory… Golmaal was way ahead of its time."

The meme was not well received by the Twitterverse. Many people condemned him for being 'insensitive,' calling his tweet 'abhorrent and distasteful.'

A Twitter user commented on the actor's post, "I respect everyone's right to say what they want, so I'm gonna say this: You shouldn't treat this as an opportunity to gloat on your movie. It's abhorrent, and quite honestly, distasteful. Say whatever you like, but know this."

Another user criticising Warsi's tweet, wrote, "People are dying and you are laughing."

Many other users expressed their displeasure over the actor's tweet.

Many Bollywood actors expressed their concerns over the Russia-Ukraine situation and prayed for harmony.

Russian President Vladimir Putin declared war on Ukraine on Thursday (February 24) and issued a stern warning to Russia's Western allies against helping Ukraine. As Putin announced that Russia would launch a military attack on Ukraine, explosions could be heard in Kiev, Ukraine's capital.

